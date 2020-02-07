Penn State won’t have to cross state lines in a short trip to face a familiar opponent this weekend.

The Nittany Lions (1-0) will face Villanova (0-0) in their first road game of the 2020 season on Saturday after winning their season-opener against Lafayette.

Penn State and Villanova know each other well, as the two teams have met every season since 2008. Penn State owns a slight edge in series wins with an 8-6 all-time record against the Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions lost only one away game a season ago, going 4-1 on the road. Penn State’s only road loss was a 14-13 loss to Yale.

While away games are generally seen as tougher than home games, coach Jeff Tambroni sees some advantages to traveling.

“I think getting on the road helps your chemistry just in terms of getting away from Penn State,” Tambroni said.

The Wildcats were significantly better at home last season, posting a 4-1 home record while going 4-6 on the road. For Penn State to pick up a win, the team knows it must perform to its lofty standards.

“[Villanova] is a really good team when they play at home so I know we’re going to be tested, and also realize that we’re going to have to play very well to come back with the second win of the season,” Tambroni said.

The Nittany Lions were deadly on man-up opportunities in their appearance against Lafayette, tallying a goal on all four opportunities. Villanova allowed 15 man-up goals last season and a .355 opponent man-up percentage.

With their first real road test of the season ahead of them, Penn State’s players are ready to step up to the plate against the Wildcats.

“It should be a good test for us,” redshirt senior midfielder Kevin Hill said. “Especially going on the road in a tough environment so we’re really excited for the opportunity.”

While scouting opponents is crucial in college lacrosse, Penn State tries to shift the focus onto itself.

“We focus on Penn State lacrosse and what we can bring to the table,” junior midfielder Jack Kelly said.

Villanova traditionally creates plenty of scoring opportunities. The Wildcats took 40.9 shots per game in 2019, opposed to Penn State’s 36.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament, leading the Nittany Lions with 10 points on the year, will take on Villanova for the last time. Ament scored a game-high 10 points in Penn State’s 17-7 win over Villanova last season.

The game against the in-state foes will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday.