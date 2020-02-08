For the second week in a row, Penn State put together a second-quarter run to put the game out of reach.

The Nittany Lions took down Villanova in their first road test of the season by a score of 19-10.

Coach Jeff Tambroni went into the matchup expecting a close battle, and that is what he got through one quarter of play.

The Nittany Lions and the Wildcats traded runs and finished the opening 15 minutes knotted up at 4 apiece.

Once Penn State got its feet under it, there was no turning back. The Nittany Lions were in full control for the remainder of the game after they went on a six-goal run to start the second quarter.

Penn State outscored Villanova 8-1 in the quarter and took a 12-5 lead into the second half and wouldn’t let go of it for the rest of the game.

Below are three takeaways from Penn State’s second win of the year:

Grant Ament breaks another record

In just the second game of his final year of eligibility, Grant Ament etched his name in Penn State’s record book once again.

The redshirt senior attackman’s second goal of the game saw him pass Gary Martin to become the program’s all-time points leader.

Ament takes it himself and etches his name in the Penn State record book. Here’s how it happened: pic.twitter.com/D0uvEVpHhi — Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) February 8, 2020

Martin set the record of 252 points on 96 goals and 156 assists over his career from 1981-84.

Finishing the day with 8 points via 3 goals and 5 assists, Ament now has 258 total points in his career.

Jack Kelly bounces back

Kelly was one of Penn State’s breakout stars in 2019. In the first game of the new campaign, though, he had a quiet outing.

Kelly couldn’t find the back of the net on just three attempts against Lafayette.

Against Villanova, he was a force from the beginning.

Kelly got the scoring started for the Nittany Lions at 11:44 in the first quarter, and he notched his second goal of the game before the opening 15 minutes came to a close.

The junior midfielder finished the day with 5 points off of 4 goals and 1 assist.

Spreading the wealth

Penn State’s first game of the year was characterized by its stars in Ament and Mac O’Keefe dominating the scoring. The two attackmen combined for 10 of the Nittany Lions’ 16 goals.

Against Villanova, multiple sources got involved — not just the usual suspects.

A total of nine Penn Staters got into the scoring column. For four of them, it was the first time this season.

Sophomore attackman Nate Buller notched the second goal of his career, while Kelly got things going for the midfield.

The Nittany Lions got their first pole goal of the year courtesy of senior captain Nick Cardile.

First pole goal of the new campaign courtesy of the captain pic.twitter.com/u9ZTi0kODR — Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) February 8, 2020

Penn State even got its specialists in on the scoring, as the faceoff man Gerard Arceri took one for himself for his first of the year.

First of the year for Arceri pic.twitter.com/lnWWPGeJHZ — Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) February 8, 2020