After one season with Chrome Lacrosse Club in the Premier Lacrosse League, former Penn State captain Chris Sabia will wear a new jersey in 2020.

The defenseman was selected with the 15th pick of the PLL Expansion Draft, meaning that he will be playing for the league's new team, Waterdogs Lacrosse Club.

We select Chris Sabia from the Chrome. Our defense is about to be dangerous #PLLExpansionDraft pic.twitter.com/HSdcI4dXmw — Waterdogs Lacrosse Club (@PLLWaterdogs) February 12, 2020

Sabia was a four-year starter as a Nittany Lion. He picked up 114 ground balls and caused 70 turnovers in his collegiate career.