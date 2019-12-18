Heading into his final year of eligibility, Grant Ament has been named the Division I Preseason Player of the Year by US Lacrosse Magazine.

Ament is coming off of the best season of his career. He led the country in both points and assists per game with 7.41 and 5.65 respectively.

Ament's 96 total assists on the year set a new single-season NCAA record, and his 18 in the NCAA Tournament alone also broke the tournament record.

The attackman was a key piece of the Nittany Lions' best season in program history and was recognized for his contributions nationally, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and becoming the first Penn State player to be a Tewaaraton finalist.