Coming off of the best season in program history, Penn State now knows the path it must take to get back to the postseason.

The Nittany Lions' 2020 regular season schedule was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Conference schedule aside, Penn State's schedule features a number of familiar faces and an ever so important opportunity for revenge.

The Nittany Lions begin the season with an exhibition against Army on Jan. 25.

The regular season will begin at home against Lafayette, a team that they faced in an exhibition in 2019.

Once again, Penn State will face Villanova — this time on the road. The Nittany Lions erupted for 17 goals in the opener against the Wildcats in 2019, setting the tone for a dominant regular-season run.

The schedule also features another three-game run through the Ivy League’s elite, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 22 when Yale comes to University Park.

In 2019, the Bulldogs were responsible for Penn State’s only two losses on the year, first in a regular-season slugfest in New Haven in February and then in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Nittany Lions will look to repeat as regular-season conference champions, and that road starts at home against Maryland. They will then play Ohio State and Johns Hopkins on the road before returning home against Michigan.

Penn State’s regular-season conference schedule closes in the stadium in which the team won its first Big Ten Tournament title last year.

Below is the full schedule:

Jan. 25 - at Army (exhibition)

Feb. 1 - vs. Lafayette

Feb. 8 - at Villanova

Feb. 15 - vs. Saint Joseph’s

Feb. 22 - vs. Yale

Feb. 29 - at Penn

March 8 - Cornell (The Crown Lacrosse Tournament)

March 10 - at Furman

March 21 - vs. Lehigh

March 29 - vs. Maryland

April 5 - at Ohio State

April 11 - at Johns Hopkins

April 18 - vs. Michigan

April 25 - at Rutgers