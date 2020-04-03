Penn State saw one of its stars move on to the professional ranks, but another is staying for one more year.

Senior attackman Mac O'Keefe announced on Friday that he would be utilizing the NCAA's blanket waiver to return to Penn State for a fifth season.

"Having the ability to wear a Nittany Lion jersey for one more season is simply too much to pass up, and I am extremely grateful to have this special opportunity," O'Keefe said in the statement.

O'Keefe is already the program leader in goals with 189 in his four seasons at Penn State.

He is the first men's lacrosse player to publicly announce his intent to return. Grant Ament previously made the decision to forgo a final year of eligibility.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Three Penn State lacrosse players make final Tewaaraton watch lists Three Penn State lacrosse players earned recognition on the final Tewaaraton watch lists of …