Attackman Mac O'Keefe (3) reaches for the ball against Yale's Brian Tevlin (12) during Penn State men's lacrosse's game against Yale. The Bulldogs edged out the Nittany Lions 12-10 on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Panzer Stadium

Before Penn State's 2021 season gets underway, one player received high recognition from the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA).

Attackman Mac O'Keefe was named to the preseason All-American second team by the USILA.

In the 2020 season, O'Keefe led the Nittany Lions' offense with 28 goals. He also finished the season with eight assists.

O'Keefe was first in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation with an average of four goals per game.

The 2021 season will be O'Keefe's last season donning the blue and white.

