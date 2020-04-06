Editors' Note: This story has been updated to reflect the return of senior defenseman Nick Cardile.

Penn State’s season may have been cut short, but retaining the services of the most potent scorer in school history bodes well for the immediate future of the team.

Senior attackman Mac O’Keefe announced on Friday that he will return to Penn State after the NCAA voted to give spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Preceding O’Keefe’s announcement, redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament decided to forgo the extra year in favor of entering the PLL Collegiate Draft.

Ament and O’Keefe had previously been one of the most dynamic offensive duos in college lacrosse during their tenures in Happy Valley, combining for 530 total points in their careers.

With the departure of Ament, O’Keefe also leaving for the PLL seemed imminent — making his decision to return that much more surprising.

The Syosset, New York, native has proven to be a vital piece of the Nittany Lions’ success over the past couple of seasons, and his fifth year could forever etch him into Penn State lore if he wins an NCAA title for the first time in program history.

Ament has been the face of Penn State lacrosse since his arrival, but his choice to enter the professional ranks gives O’Keefe a shot to shine for a team that could make another run for the crown.

If you have any doubts as to whether O’Keefe can be the face of the program, you shouldn't.

He stepped up to the plate when Ament went down with a foot injury in 2018 and refined his game to become a better all-around force. O’Keefe doubled his assist production that year while also forcing seven turnovers, up from zero the previous year.

The 6-foot attackman has averaged 3.5 goals per game in his four-year career, and he put up two six-goal performances in this past season alone.

If O’Keefe hadn’t returned, though, Penn State’s offensive production would have surely plummeted — relying on inexperienced playmakers on the front line.

Coach Jeff Tambroni can breathe a sigh of relief, as he knows he’ll have at least one leader who can take the reins down the stretch of big games.

O’Keefe’s performance against Penn this past season speaks volumes to his abilities to carry the team to glory against tough competition.

Heading into overtime on the road knotted up 17-17, the Nittany Lions had their backs against the wall against a team that was then the No. 5 program in the nation. The Quakers had all the momentum heading into the extra period, scoring two goals in the final minute of regulation.

But then Mac O’Keefe happened.

Just over two minutes into the overtime period, O’Keefe took a pass from junior midfielder Jack Kelly and immediately ripped it into the net to secure his sixth goal of the game and Penn State’s fourth win of the season.

His performance against Penn is representative of O’Keefe’s ability to take over games and decide the outcome himself. That tendency has gotten Penn State over the hump against top competition in the past, and it’s sure to help greatly in the future as well.

As of right now, O’Keefe is the only senior on the offensive side of the ball to announce his return to the program. But his return will assuredly be the most important for a team now destined to make another NCAA Tournament run.