Penn State put on a defensive clinic in its second home game of the 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions defeated Saint Joseph’s 19-4 on Saturday afternoon in what has been the best defensive showing from the team so far this season.

Penn State’s stout defensive day led the team to its least goals allowed all season, five less than the previous best of nine.

Allowing only two goals in the first three and a half quarters of play, the Nittany Lions felt as though the crucial feeling of team chemistry was through the roof all day long.

“We were connected all over the field,” senior defenseman Nick Cardile said.

The defensive unit provided a fallback for a Penn State attack that had its fair share of hiccups early on. The offense couldn’t find the back of the net until five minutes into the game, but the defense didn’t allow for the bleeding to worsen.

Although Penn State had an opportunity to play in front of 1,207 fans at Panzer Stadium, the game-time temperature of 25 degrees provided a mental and physical obstacle for the team.

Hailing from Texas, Colby Kneese’s lacrosse experience with frigid weather primarily comes from his time at Penn State. Today’s game was so cold, it called for a change in uniform for the senior goalie.

“First time wearing sweatpants, so it was a little chilly. Never worn before,” Kneese said.

Kneese may want to begin wearing sweatpants more often, because he had a day to remember in goal. He made 12 saves in 52 minutes of play, and now averages 10.3 saves per game in his career.

Kneese’s start to the season was slightly below the standard he has set previously, totaling just 17 saves in his first two games against Lafayette and Villanova.

Coach Jeff Tambroni was glad to see Kneese’s hard work out of the spotlight culminate into a day full of highlights.

“Colby really played well — kudos to him,” coach Jeff Tambroni said. “He’s had a couple of really good weeks of practice and it was nice to see him come out here and put a full game together from start to finish.”

With Kneese’s great game in goal also came an opportunity for another goalie to hop in and showcase his abilities.

Redshirt freshman Aleric Fyock made the first appearance of his career for the last eight minutes of the fourth quarter. He allowed two garbage-time goals from the Hawks.

“It’s the best, you know,” Kneese said. “They work just as hard as I do on a weekly basis so they deserve to be in the game just as much as I do.”

Heading into its affair against a tougher opponent in Yale next weekend, Penn State isn’t patting itself on the back for its performance today.

Yale put up 18 points in its six-goal victory over Villanova on Saturday, and its win was characterized by a seven-goal first period that proved too lethal for Villanova to come back from.

“Even though we gave up four goals, there’s still room for improvement,” Cardile said.