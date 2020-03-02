Grant Ament tried to hide his disappointment as he walked off of Lincoln Financial Field in May.

He marched back to the same locker room that has housed his favorite Philadelphia Eagles players, but he wasn’t thinking about that.

He was hurting.

The Philly kid and his Penn State team fell short on college lacrosse’s biggest stage — the 2019 NCAA Final Four. The Nittany Lions were one game shy of competing for a National Championship, ultimately falling short against Yale by a score of 21-17.

Just hours earlier, Dox Aitken punched his ticket to the title game.

It took overtime, but Aitken and Virginia emerged with the 13-12 win over ACC rival Duke.

The celebration was on, but Aitken and his teammates had to stay focused. They were competing for a championship in two days.

Two days later, Aitken watched as the final seconds ticked off of the Lincoln Financial Field scoreboard that read “Virginia 13, Yale 9.”

He had done it.

This Philly kid reached his ultimate goal inside the stadium that his favorite team plays in on autumn Sundays.

“It was just a dream come true,” Aitken said.

But long before these two lacrosse stars could come so close to meeting at the top of the mountain, before they both reset and prepared for one last run at a title in 2020, they shared a field in middle school.

Ament and Aitken have been pushing each other to get better since they were tweens.

“I was always just jealous of just how athletic that kid is,” Ament, the older of the two friends, said.

The two stars often found themselves alongside one another on the field.

“Grant and I had pretty good chemistry going,” Aitken said. “I mean, you find any sort of lane and he's gonna feed you, and he doesn't make you work that hard. He puts the ball right in your stick.”

Ament and Aitken brought that chemistry to the high school level when Aitken followed in the footsteps of Ament and enrolled at The Haverford School.

“I loved working with him just because he was just such a hard worker,” Ament said. “Even though he was so physically gifted, he still was working on his right, his left, and he was still always trying to find ways to get better.”

The two raked in accolades, winning the 2013 and 2015 Inter-Ac Invitational titles while also earning individual recognition.

Their play garnered plenty of attention from college coaches as early as their respective freshmen seasons.

The two Philadelphia kids had their Penn State ties.

Both of Ament’s parents attended the university, as did his older brothers, Brandon and Blake.

Aitken’s mother Patrice — a women’s lacrosse letterwinner in 1977 — can be found on the walls inside East Area Locker Building on Penn State’s campus.

His cousin Steve played lacrosse at Penn State from 2011-14, and his cousin Reilly Masterson graduated in 2019 after a successful career as a part of Penn State women’s lacrosse’s midfield.

The seed was planted for the two athletes to maintain their bond at the collegiate level. But that wouldn’t be how things worked out.

Ament was dead set on wearing a Penn State uniform since he picked up a lacrosse stick. Aitken, however, weighed his options.

“We were interested [in Aitken],” Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni said. “There was an opportunity at some point maybe if he was going to play two sports — football and lacrosse — then maybe we would have gotten ourselves into that conversation, but it seemed like Virginia did a really good job at the time that they were recruiting him, and it was a great fit for him, so it didn't make much sense for us at that time.”

To the minor dismay of Aitken’s mother Patrice — who Ament swears is still a Penn State fan — Aitken went against his family ties.

Growing up, Aitken took notice of what the Cavaliers built under coach Dom Starsia. He paid special attention to Virginia’s run from 2009-12 that saw the team make two Final Four appearances and win one National Championship in 2011.

“I kind of grew up idolizing those players [at Virginia],” Aitken said. “When they reached out early on in the fall of my freshman year of high school, it jumped out on the page to me.”

Aitken committed to Virginia shortly after, making it clear that he and Ament would be going their separate ways after high school came to a close.

That final run they had together in 2015, the season in which The Haverford School went 26-0, wouldn’t be the last time they shared a field together, though.

Penn State and Virginia hadn’t met in a meaningful lacrosse game since May 8, 2004. The Nittany Lions got the last laugh at home when they took down the Cavaliers that day, but it only moved the all-time series record to 5-2 in favor of Virginia.

In the past two seasons, however, Tambroni and current Virginia coach Lars Tiffany have brought their squads together in the fall for friendly competition. It’s something both coaches said gives them competitive edges heading into the regular season in the spring.

“It's extremely valuable in regards to just giving our program the sense that we belong,” Tambroni said, “that you can in fact compete toe to toe with blueblood programs, the National Championship program for 2019.”

Of course, that means that Ament and Aitken have to stand against one another, an unfamiliar feeling for the duo.

“It's not fun playing against them the past two years,” Ament said. “[In 2018] when we scrimmaged them in the fall, that was actually the first time I'd ever played against Dox.

“Having him on my team growing up, it's a lot easier, but you realize how much of a force he is and how much attention he draws when you are up against him.”

And it’s not like Virginia has had it easy going up against the nation’s most prolific offense either.

“We learn a lot, but I don't know if we have answers after playing Penn State in those scrimmages,” Tiffany said. “It's not like we came away with, ‘Okay, this how we know how to stop them.’ We actually maybe come away with more question marks than answers.”

Being on opposite sides of the field hasn’t hindered the relationship between Ament and Aitken. They still find themselves working out together in the offseason when their old high school coaches or teammates call them up looking to put reps in. And while Ament doesn’t go to nearly as many Eagles games as Aitken does, they still bond over their fandom.

Before the 2019 season began, Ament stopped by the Aitken household to drop off some equipment. After a brief stay, he left the Aitkens with a simple message from Dox’s father, Mark: “We’ll see you in Philly.”

The two teams, of course, did not meet in the season’s finale. Aitken got his trophy; Ament, despite a record-breaking NCAA Tournament run that saw him score 25 total points, fell short of his ultimate goal of a national title.

With Ament and Aitken now each entering their final seasons of college eligibility, they are both starting from square-one once again.

Both have big plans for their futures. US Lacrosse Magazine reported on Feb. 21 that Aitken will grad transfer to Villanova to play one year of football before making his decision on playing lacrosse at the professional level.

Ament, once again, knows exactly what he wants. He has made it clear on numerous occasions that he wants to make the jump right to the pros.

But for now, they are leaders of two of the top lacrosse programs in the country, and they both know that they have one last shot at meeting in Philly.

“With all the people that we grew up with, and the amount of support that Grant draws, and hopefully the same people that came last year would come again, I think we’d have a lot of people in the stadium and it'd be pretty loud,” Aitken said. “And I just think it'd be, in my opinion, the way it really should be.”