Former Penn State midfielder Kevin Hill will continue his playing career at the professional level.

After going undrafted in the 2020 Major League Lacrosse draft, the Chesapeake Bayhawks announced Hill’s signing via Twitter. Hill joins the most decorated team in MLL history, as the Bayhawks hold a league-best six championships.

During a shortened 2020 season, Hill chipped in eight goals, including a season-best three against Cornell. The Webster, New York, native redshirted the 2019 campaign, but just a year prior notched 25 goals and seven assists.

