Men's Lacrosse Vs. St Joseph's, Hill (5) Goal
Buy Now

Midfielder Kevin Hill (5) makes a successful shot on goal during Penn State Men's Lacrosse game during St Joseph's. The Nittany Lions triumphed over the Hawks 19-4 Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Panzer Stadium.

 James Riccardo

Former Penn State midfielder Kevin Hill will continue his playing career at the professional level.

After going undrafted in the 2020 Major League Lacrosse draft, the Chesapeake Bayhawks announced Hill’s signing via Twitter. Hill joins the most decorated team in MLL history, as the Bayhawks hold a league-best six championships.

During a shortened 2020 season, Hill chipped in eight goals, including a season-best three against Cornell. The Webster, New York, native redshirted the 2019 campaign, but just a year prior notched 25 goals and seven assists.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags