Coach Jeff Tambroni announced Penn State’s captains for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions will be led by four seniors — Grant Ament, Mac O’Keefe, Nick Cardile and Tommy Wright.

“They are relentless workers, compassionate young men and fierce competitors,” Tambroni told GoPSUSports. “We are confident that their daily example will help create an environment in the locker room, on and off the field where success will follow. We are so proud of Grant, Nick, Mac and Tommy as student-athletes and we unequivocally believe that they are fully prepared to lead Team 107 in the 2020 spring season.”

Ament is a season removed from being a Tewaaraton Finalist after setting an NCAA record with 96 assists.

His partner in crime O’Keefe led the nation with 78 goals last year, a Big Ten record. He will look to add to his Penn State record 164 goals in his career.

Last season was Cardile’s first after transitioning full-time from long-stick midfielder to defense. He caused 22 turnovers and scooped up 40 ground balls in 2019.

Cardile was also named the recipient of the honorary No. 16 jersey earlier this year.

Wright made a strong return to the field in 2019 after redshirting due to injury the year prior. He was named an honorable mention All-American for the first time in his career after gathering 44 ground balls and causing 10 turnovers.