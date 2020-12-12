The Premier Lacrosse League released its annual Players’ Top 50 ranking Saturday night.

The Players’ Top 50, according to the PLL website, is a ranking in which current PLL players vote on who they believe are the top 30 players in the league followed by an aggregation into the final rankings.

Two familiar names in Happy Valley cracked the top 15.

Former blue and white star Grant Ament and current Nittany Lion assistant coach John Haus came in at Nos. 12 and 15, respectively.

Haus, a former player at Maryland and current midfielder for the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club, made a big jump from the 2019 rankings, where he was unranked.

Haus finished the 2020 season with eight goals and five assists.

Ament completed his rookie season in 2020 as an attackman with the Archers Lacrosse Club.

He built on his impressive Penn State career in his first PLL season, scoring six goals and racking up 14 assists, garnering the attention of his peers to secure his first opportunity to be on The Players’ Top 50.

