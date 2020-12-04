In a heartfelt video, former Penn State men’s lacrosse star Grant Ament, now a member of Archers LC in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), surprised a young fan, Ben Erickson, over zoom.

Wearing the jersey of his favorite player, Ament, Erickson was left speechless as Ament promptly joined the zoom call, asking his super-fan a casual, “What’s up dude?”

“Grant’s my favorite player because he’s never been the biggest and tallest on his team and he became a pro,” Erickson said in the video about Ament. “I’ve never been the biggest on my team, so it inspires me to know that someone who’s never been the biggest on his team has made it pro.”

Ament, the first overall pick in the 2020 PLL Draft, is Penn State’s career leader in points (274) and assists (183).

In his rookie season for Archers LC, Ament led his team with 20 points and played a key role in the Archers' playoff run, which ended in a semifinal loss to Chaos LC.

Ament’s 20 points were also good for fourth most in the league.

