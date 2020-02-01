Penn State had a strong opening to the season, but it was a little sweeter for midfielder Mitch Schaefer.

The senior finally picked up his first collegiate goal in the team’s 16-9 drumming over Lafayette.

Here’s the goal that put senior Mitch Schaefer in the scoring column for the first time in his career earlier today. pic.twitter.com/LiVcVoZ6Xr — Andrew Porterfield (@aporterfield7) February 1, 2020

“It was great for him,” coach Jeff Tambroni said. “We bumped him up into that spot this week and he's played so well and done such a great job that he deserved it.”

Schaefer means a lot to his team, proven by the jubilation exuding from the Penn State bench after he added the game’s final goal.

“Our bench erupted when he scored that goal and it says a lot about what these guys think of him as a senior,” Tambroni said. “He doesn't play a whole lot for us, but still plays a great role as a team player.”

Schaefer spent the entirety of last season on the sideline with an undisclosed injury and had only previously participated in five games.

Even though he hadn’t played in an entire year, he looked confident in the time he saw. He’s only going to get more confident from here.

“He's a guy that’s battled injuries for years here,” attackman Grant Ament said. “To see him finally, first game is his senior year, to be able to [score]. That was just awesome.”

Off the field, Schaefer is a teammate many players look to in order to keep them grounded.

“He's just an energy guy,” Ament said. “He comes in the locker room with a smile on his face every single day; he always says snarky comment for me and definitely keeps me on my feet.”

Schaefer came off the bench in the fourth quarter of an out-of-hand game in 40-degree weather and was still able to pot one. Not an easy task, even for noted goal-scorer Mac O’Keefe.

“When you see a guy who doesn't necessarily get the most playing time come off the bench, he’s freezing cold, his hands are freezing,” O’Keefe said. “It’s a spark plug and it brings a lot of energy to our guys.”

With the lead in control, the fourth quarter saw several unfamiliar Nittany Lions on the field leading to a moment Schaefer won’t soon forget.

He streaked across the top of the offensive zone and rifled a shot beating the Lafayette goalie to the right.

“I have not seen a celebration like that besides, like, the game-winner against Rutgers last year, or for the Big Ten championship win,” Ament said.