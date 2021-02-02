Four Penn State players have been named to Inside Lacrosse’s Preseason All-American Team.

Attackman Mac O’Keefe has been named a second-team All-American, the same title he received in each of the past two seasons from Inside Lacrosse.

A second-team All-American in 2020, defenseman Nick Cardile was named to the third team this year.

Midfielder Jack Kelly and faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri were both named honorable mentions.

