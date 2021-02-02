Penn State Men's Lacross Vs Yale, O'Keefe (3) Reaches for ball
Attackman Mac O'Keefe (3) reaches for the ball against Yale's Brian Tevlin (12) during Penn State men's lacrosse's game against Yale. The Bulldogs edged out the Nittany Lions 12-10 on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Panzer Stadium

 James Riccardo

Four Penn State players have been named to Inside Lacrosse’s Preseason All-American Team.

Attackman Mac O’Keefe has been named a second-team All-American, the same title he received in each of the past two seasons from Inside Lacrosse.

A second-team All-American in 2020, defenseman Nick Cardile was named to the third team this year.

Midfielder Jack Kelly and faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri were both named honorable mentions.

