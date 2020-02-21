Men's Lacrosse, Michigan, Colby Kneese (34)
Colby Kneese (34) prepares to block a Michigan goal during a game against Michigan held at Panzer Stadium on Saturday afternoon, April 28, 2018. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lioms, 9-8.

 Erin O'Neill

Penn State has two representatives on the list of 20 candidates for the 2020 Senior CLASS Award.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament and senior goalie Colby Kneese both made the list for the Nittany Lions.

The Senior CLASS Award is meant to recognize players who not only perform on the field, but also off of it in the classroom and community. 

The list will be narrowed down to 10 finalists later in the season. Then, media members, coaches and fans will be given the opportunity to vote on who they believe deserves the honor most.

