Penn State defenseman TJ Connellan (2) pressures Cleveland State attackman Chase Baker (33) during the game between Penn State and Cleveland State at the Penn State Lacrosse Field on Saturday, March 25, 2017. The No. 3 Nittany Lions defeated the Vikings, 15-8.

 Max Petrosky

Another senior member of Penn State's defense will be back in 2021.

Defenseman TJ Connellan announced his intent to return to the program on Monday in a statement.

"As coach [Jeff Tambroni] is always telling us, we need to leave this program better than we found it," Connellan said in the statement. "I have unfinished business in Happy Valley."

Connellan started the final two games of the season for the Nittany Lions. He finished the year with four caused turnovers and five ground balls picked up.

He joins a returning senior class of attackman Mac O'Keefe, defenseman Nick Cardile, faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri and goalie Colby Kneese.

