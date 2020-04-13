Another senior member of Penn State's defense will be back in 2021.

Defenseman TJ Connellan announced his intent to return to the program on Monday in a statement.

#WeAre excited to welcome TJ Connellan back for the 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/WMeVIJRkmd — Penn State Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) April 13, 2020

"As coach [Jeff Tambroni] is always telling us, we need to leave this program better than we found it," Connellan said in the statement. "I have unfinished business in Happy Valley."

Connellan started the final two games of the season for the Nittany Lions. He finished the year with four caused turnovers and five ground balls picked up.

He joins a returning senior class of attackman Mac O'Keefe, defenseman Nick Cardile, faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri and goalie Colby Kneese.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Goalie Colby Kneese to return to Penn State men's lacrosse Penn State goalie Colby Kneese announced in a Twitter post on Thursday that he will utilize …