No. 1 Penn State fell to No. 3 Yale in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season.

The Bulldogs took the lead and never looked back as they topped Penn State 12-10.

The game was a defensive battle after Yale got the scoring started early.

Mac O’Keefe netted the only first-quarter goal for the Nittany Lions, but the Bulldogs’ Thomas Bragg added a late first-quarter goal to put Yale up 2-1 after one.

Penn State was still able to get plenty of offensive opportunities despite not winning a single faceoff in the opening quarter.

After the second quarter began with nine turnovers between the teams, Yale scored the next four goals to extend the lead to five.

O’Keefe and Jack Kelly both scored late to cut the deficit to 6-3 heading into halftime.

Gerard Arceri had a tough day at the faceoff X in the first half against Yale’s TD Ierlan. The senior was 2-for-10, and Jake Glatz was 0-for-1 after Tambroni put him in the game for a draw.

Dylan Foulds, TJ Malone and Grant Ament all added goals in the third quarter to close the game at 7-6, but Yale’s Logan Soelberg scored soon after to put the Bulldogs up by two again.

Jack Traynor scored his fifth goal of the year and scored another soon after, but the latter was disallowed due to a crease violation.

The Bulldogs ran down the field and scored to lead 9-7, and poured it on late to seal the victory.

Faceoffs problematic

The Nittany Lions won 2-of-11 faceoffs in the first half, which made it difficult to establish time in the offensive zone.

Arceri won four draws in the second half, but TD Ierlan was able to dominate the faceoff X for the majority of the contest.

Ierlan finished with 16-of-26 faceoffs won and, like last season, had no problems facing off against Arceri.

Kneese holds his ground

Goalie Colby Kneese played incredibly well against the Bulldogs, registering 16 saves on 28 shots.

He made several key saves to keep the game from getting out of hand, but Yale’s offense was too much for the Penn State defense to handle.

The Nittany Lions were never able to establish a stable momentum as they couldn’t keep the ball out of their own net long enough to build a lead.

Slow start from offense

Ament and the Penn State offense got off to a slow start due largely to missed opportunities.

Yale’s Brody Wilson had a decent day in the crease making five quality saves, but the Nittany Lions scored just three times in thirty minutes in a very unusual first half.

Ament finally broke through in the third quarter with a goal but had a relatively quiet day prior.