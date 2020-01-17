While the attackmen led the charge for Penn State in 2019, the offensive midfielders provided a spark when the team needed it.

The versatile and experienced group of midfielders have the ability to excel in crucial moments for the Nittany Lions this season.

Whether they starred for Penn State in seasons past or are still transitioning into their roles, this crew has an opportunity to play a critical role in a prospective NCAA Tournament run.

Jack Kelly, Junior

Probably the most recognizable name of the midfielders, junior Jack Kelly is in a prime position to expand on a breakout season.

Kelly finished the 2019 season with 51 points on 42 goals and nine assists and was also named to the All-America third team.

The Toronto native provides the Nittany Lions with an offensive spark, as he was 24th in the nation in goals scored per game (2.80).

Kelly’s offensive prowess was best exemplified in 2019 with a six-goal affair against UMBC.

Being a junior, look for Kelly’s stats to further improve as the season progresses.

Kevin Hill, Redshirt Senior

Sports fans love a good comeback story, and Kevin Hill has a chance to own that narrative in 2020.

Hill appeared in just one game in 2019 before suffering an injury that forced him to redshirt his senior season.

Prior to his injury, Hill was expected to make a big impact for a star-studded Penn State team. In 2018, Hill was the program’s second-leading goal scorer and totaled eight multi-goal appearances.

Being one of the longest-tenured players on the team, Hill provides the Nittany Lions with experience and veteran leadership.

TJ Malone, Sophomore

While TJ Malone is listed as an attackman for the upcoming campaign, he has exhibited his versatility in the past.

Malone split time as an attackman and midfielder in his freshman season, but eventually earned a starting midfield position.

Playing in all 18 Penn State games a season ago, Malone tallied 30 goals and six assists for the Nittany Lions.

Along with his versatility, Malone also contributes shooting efficiency to Penn State. Malone finished the 2019 season with a .435 shot percentage, which was fifth in the Big Ten and 23rd nationally.

Malone’s positioning on the roster is rather fluid at this point, but his role will inevitably become more defined as the season rolls along.

Other key contributors

Besides the projected starters, there are other midfielders who could play a role in another title run for the Nittany Lions.

Junior Cole Willard could find himself coming off the bench for Penn State, but he can hold his own on the field. He finished with 13 goals and two assists last season, also picking up 12 ground balls in the process.

Redshirt sophomore Dan Reaume found an instant role as a Nittany Lion last season in his first year seeing competition, starting nine games for coach Jeff Tambroni.

Reaume rode a hot start in 2019, scoring his first collegiate goal in Penn State’s first regular season game. He totaled 16 points on 10 goals and six assists on the season.

Much like Malone, sophomores Seamus Glynn and Jack Traynor will likely find minutes at whatever position Tambroni needs them to play.