Penn State’s lacrosse program dates back to 1913, and the Nittany Lions have seen a multitude of players leave an everlasting impression on the program and its fans.

Here’s the list of the top players at each position in the history of Penn State’s program.

Grant Ament, attackman

The most well-known player in recent Nittany Lion history, Grant Ament may be the best player to ever don the blue and white.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native finished his Penn State career as the No. 1 point scorer in program history and was the driving force behind the team’s Final Four run in 2019.

Ament was selected with the first overall pick in the Premier League Lacrosse College Draft in May and will begin his professional career with the Archers.

Mac O’Keefe, attackman

You can’t mention Ament without also mentioning his dynamic front line partner Mac O’Keefe.

The most potent goal-scorer in school history, O’Keefe has 189 career goals — the player with the second most, Will Driscoll, only has 127.

And that gap can widen in 2021, as O’Keefe announced his intention to return to Penn State for his fifth season after his senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary Martin, attackman

Before the program’s recent surge to becoming a national powerhouse, Gary Martin was one of the most decorated Penn Staters to ever take the field in Happy Valley.

Martin, who arrived on the scene in 1981, totaled 156 assists and 96 goals in his four-year career and was an integral piece in the team that went 9-2 in his freshman campaign.

Martin went on to play for the Philadelphia Wings of the MIL for twelve seasons, where he helped the team to five championships.

Chris Marcus, midfielder

Before faceoff specialists were commonplace in college lacrosse, Chris Marcus was a jack of all trades for the Nittany Lions.

Marcus showed off his versatility by picking up 440 career ground balls, second in program history behind Gerard Arceri, while also scoring 13 goals and five assists in his senior season.

Not focusing on lacrosse until his junior year of high school, Marcus quickly turned into one of the most well-rounded players in Penn State history before his career in State College was over.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

+5 How four professional lacrosse players maintain their Penn State connection in the MLL Two former Penn State players were rivals when they last competed on Long Island, but now th…

Rich Mauti, midfielder

Rich Mauti didn’t just shine on the lacrosse field.

A one-time USILA All-American who was also an honorable mention twice, Mauti also played football for Joe Paterno from 1974 to 1976 before taking his talents to the NFL.

In lacrosse, the East Meadow, New York, native was a team captain for the 1976 team that went 7-2 that included a 26-5 win over Lafayette, the most points the Nittany Lions have scored in a single game in program history.

Chris Dent, midfielder

The 21st All-American selection in program history, Chris Dent brought a lot to the table in his time on both sides of the field.

Beginning his competitive lacrosse career at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia, Dent was named an All-American in his senior year before making the short trip to Penn State.

Dent, who finished his career with 119 total points, became a major key in the success of the Nittany Lions’ over the next four years, leading the team to its first two 10-win seasons in 1987 and 1989.

Nick Cardile, defenseman

Another contemporary player, Nick Cardile has been a workhorse on the defensive side of the ball in his first four years on the team.

Cardile’s best season came in 2019, when he registered 22 caused turnovers. In 2020, however, he was on pace to break that career-high with eight caused turnovers in just five games played.

Returning to Penn State in 2021, Cardile will once again be one of the most experienced players on the back line for coach Jeff Tambroni.

Chris Sabia, defenseman

Now in the PLL, Chris Sabia was one of the figureheads for the Nittany Lions’ success in the past few years.

Sabia ended his Penn State career in 2019 after causing 70 turnovers in four years while being named a USILA All-American in his senior season.

Selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 PLL College Draft, Sabia participated in the inaugural PLL season with Chrome before being drafted in the PLL Expansion Draft by the Waterdogs in 2020.

Jim Gotwals, defenseman

Predating all other players on this list, Jim Gotwals was a lone bright spot in a time of turmoil for the Penn State program.

Gotwals, named a captain for the 1943 season, was twice named a USILA All-American in 1942 and 1943 despite his team only winning two games in each of the two seasons.

Although playing on defense, Gotwals was still impactful on offense as he was the squad’s second-leading scorer with five goals in 1943.

Austin Kaut, goalie

One of the easier selections on this list, Austin Kaut was a star for the Nittany Lions in the early 2010s as a goalie.

The netminder was named a USILA All-American in three out of his four seasons on the team and is second in program history with 686 career saves.

After his collegiate eligibility was up, Kaut joined the pro ranks in the MLL in 2014 and now plays for the New York Lizards.