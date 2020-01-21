A handful of Penn State players have lofty expectations for the upcoming season.

Six Nittany Lions were featured in Inside Lacrosse’s Preseason Media All-American list, which was released on Tuesday.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament was the sole Penn State player to be named to the first team after being a Tewaaraton Award finalist a year ago.

Senior attackman Mac O’Keefe, who holds the Penn State record for career goals at 164, was named to the second team.

The Nittany Lions are represented in the third team by junior midfielder Jack Kelly, senior faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri, senior defenseman Nick Cardile and senior goalie Colby Kneese.

The list was voted on by media members who also vote in the weekly Media Poll.