Penn State’s all-time points leader is moving on from the program.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament announced via Instagram on Sunday that he would not utilize an extra year of eligibility if given the opportunity by the NCAA.

Ament would’ve been entering his sixth year at Penn State had he returned.

“I do not know what is next for me, but, I know with what I have learned in Happy Valley, I am ready to attack it and give it my very best,” Ament said in the statement.

The attackman is considered to be one of the top professional prospects in the sport of lacrosse.

