Both Penn State men's and women's lacrosse are off to strong starts to the season, and fans will have a number of chances to catch the Nittany Lions on TV for the remainder of the year.

Men's lacrosse will have a possible four games on BTN — home vs. Maryland on March 29 at 7 p.m., away at Ohio State on April 5 at 7 p.m., as well as the Big Ten Semifinal on April 30 and the Big Ten Championship on May 2. Both tournament game times are currently TBA.

Additionally, men's lacrosse's home game against Michigan on April 19 at noon will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Women's lacrosse will have five possible BTN games — away at Rutgers on March 26 at 5 p.m., home vs. Michigan on April 2 at 7 p.m., away at Maryland at 7 p.m., as well as the Big Ten Semifinal on May 1 and the Big Ten Championship on May 3. The times for these tournament games are TBA.

Women's lacrosse will also have one game televised on ESPNU, a road game against Ohio State on April 9 at 6 p.m.