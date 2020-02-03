After a season-opening win against Lafayette, Penn State remains in the same spot in the latest rankings.

The Nittany Lions did not move in the latest iteration of the USILA Coaches Poll, as they’re No. 2 in the poll for the week of Feb. 3 behind Virginia.

The first regular season 2020 USILA / Warrior and New Balance Men’s Coaches Polls are out (Week of February 3)!: pic.twitter.com/2KYgsViRDy — USILA (@USILA_Lax) February 3, 2020

The top four remains unchanged after the opening weekend of play, with Yale coming in at No. 3 and Maryland at No. 4.

Penn State gained one first place vote after its 16-9 win over the Leopards and now has five first place votes. Virginia picked up 10 first place votes.

Coach Jeff Tambroni and company continue the 2020 season on the road against Villanova on Saturday.