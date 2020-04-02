The Premier Lacrosse League draft is quickly approaching, and Penn State’s all-time leader in points is one of the league’s top prospects.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament announced in March that he would forgo the opportunity to return to school with an extra year of eligibility after the coronavirus cut the 2020 season short.

With the NCAA officially announcing its blanket waiver that will provide all spring sport athletes with eligibility relief if they opt to take it, many lacrosse players who were expected to be a part of the 2020 PLL Collegiate Draft pool will have big decisions to make.

Tewaaraton frontrunner Michael Sowers of Princeton has already withdrawn from the university with plans to reenroll and play lacrosse for the Tigers in the 2021 season, according to a report by US Lacrosse Magazine.

If others stars follow Sowers’ lead — and the draft still goes on as planned on April 21 — the PLL Collegiate Draft could very well be a battle for Ament’s services.

But how would Ament fit on each of the seven PLL teams?

Archers LC

Don’t assume that the draft spot is indicative of this team’s talent level. The Archers got the top pick by winning out in the postseason draft bracket, a strategy the PLL employed in its debut season to discourage tanking.

The Archers were defined by their offense in 2019. Midfielder Tom Schreiber, who had the second-most assists in the league with 18, won the Gait Brothers Midfielder of the Year Award at the end of the season.

The Archers’ attack tandem of Marcus Holman and Will Manny combined for 62 points last season, the most of any duo in the league.

Adding Ament to an already high-powered offense would be a sight to see. If he were to be selected No. 1 overall, fans could expect Ament to eat up some of Schreiber’s assist numbers as he quarterbacks the offense from behind the net.

Atlas LC

The Atlas made a splash in the PLL Entry Draft in March when they landed MLL holdover and former MLL MVP Rob Pannell.

Pannell totaled 63 points in his final season with the New York Lizards of the MLL in 2019.

More interestingly for Ament, though, is the friendship he has formed with Pannell off of the field.

The two attackmen have gotten to know each other as players recently, with Ament joining Pannell’s Attack Academy — an organization dedicated to teaching the methods of elite offensive players.

With a mentor close by, Ament could quite possibly be in his best setting for success with the Atlas.

Waterdogs LC

Joining the upstart Waterdogs in 2020 would also provide Ament with some sense of familiarity, but not on the offensive side.

After playing for the Chrome in 2019, former Penn State defenseman Chris Sabia was selected in the expansion draft by the Waterdogs. Sabia and Ament were not only teammates at Penn State, but also at The Haverford School prior to their college years.

Additionally, the Waterdogs could certainly use a player of Ament’s caliber. The upcoming season will be the first chance to form their team identity, and selecting one of college lacrosse’s flashiest players would be a step in the right direction.

Chrome LC

The Chrome struggled last season, there’s no way around it. They found themselves at the bottom of the league in score differential and wins.

That’s not to say they don’t have talent, though.

The attack duo Justin Guterding and Jordan Wolf combined for 57 points in 2019. Wolf and Guterding came in third and fourth respectively in assists last season as well.

The Chrome are clearly confident in the chemistry this duo has, and they proved it when they opted to bulk up their defense in the first round of the PLL Entry Draft instead of taking Pannell with the second overall pick.

Adding Ament, like adding Pannell, guarantees a change to the flow of the offense, but would the Chrome pass up on a prolific offensive player twice?

Chaos LC

The Chaos shook things up this offseason when they traded midfielder Myles Jones to the Redwoods in exchange for midfielder Sergio Salcido and a second-round pick in the 2020 Collegiate Draft.

Ament obviously wouldn’t replace Jones in the midfield — the Chaos expect Salcido is capable of doing that — but he can add some star power back to the offensive side.

On the field, Ament would stand alongside attackmen Connor Fields and Josh Byrne.

Fields emerged as one of the PLL’s biggest scoring threats in 2019, and he largely did so by creating for himself. He led the league in unassisted goals with 17.

Ament’s ability to draw defenders and find holes in the defense could be just what Fields needs to continue his growth into one of the best lacrosse players in the world.

Redwoods LC

The Redwoods got a big boost on offense in 2019 when they added Jules Heningburg via midseason trade with the Whipsnakes.

Heningburg, who was buried on the Whipsnakes’ depth chart, emerged as a legitimate scoring threat, which helped propel the Redwoods to a second-place finish last year.

Heningburg did his best work when his teammates fed him. His 16 assisted goals were the fourth-most in the PLL in 2019.

With Ament’s specialty being creating for others, that pairing could make waves if it came to fruition.

Whipsnakes LC

It might pain Penn State fans to see Ament trade in the blue and white for the Whipsnakes’ Maryland-inspired red uniforms, but if he falls to the final pick in the first round, he would have his best chance at a title.

The Whipsnakes captured the first PLL Championship in 2019, and they did so thanks to a heroic effort from former Tewaaraton winner Matt Rambo from start to finish.

Rambo was the league’s MVP and the Eamon McEneaney Attackman of the Year after he led the league in points and assists.

The addition of Ament would benefit Rambo immensely, as Ament could take some of the weight off of his shoulders and lead the offense for multiple shifts. It’s highly unlikely Ament falls this far, however.