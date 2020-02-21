Penn State has a shot at revenge against a team that singlehandedly derailed its season just one year ago.

The Nittany Lions aren’t putting an emphasis on that, however.

As it has done throughout coach Jeff Tambroni’s tenure, Penn State is taking things one game at a time. Making the game against Yale bigger than it is would go against that philosophy.

“It's tough to treat it like any other game because of the result last year,” Tambroni said. “At the same time, I do think any conversation or any thought process about just retaliation or getting anything back from last year is wasted time. It's time that we could be or should be spending talking about ourselves, talking about our game plan.”

Finding a balance between motivating themselves to get a win for last year’s seniors and staying focused on simply doing their jobs has been one of the biggest tasks for the players this week.

“That's been a big point for [Tambroni] this week, not getting too high or too low going into the game,” junior faceoff man Jake Glatz said.

Tambroni gathered his team on Tuesday to deliver that message in detail. The team also looked back at film from last year’s matchups, but it isn’t putting too much stock into it now that both teams have evolved in 2020.

Penn State is focused on how it can improve itself, and Tambroni knows that one of the best ways to go about that is to be challenged by the likes of the Bulldogs.

“It's a worthy rival, I would say that's probably the best way to put it,” Tambroni said of Yale. “It's a worthy rival, and there's just no better element in sport, or in life for that matter, to have someone that you know brings out your very best because of how well prepared they are or how talented or how successful they are.”

The Nittany Lions are 1-4 all-time against Yale, with the last win coming on March 12, 1997. Penn State has only played host to Yale once in the series -- a 10-7 loss in 2013 -- so this will be the first time the Bulldogs see the new Panzer Stadium.

“We have a phenomenal team coming to town who's extremely capable, who will be in the national championship conversation again this year, that we have worked hard to put ourselves in that same conversation [with],” Tambroni said.

The top-five matchup will take place on Saturday at noon in Panzer Stadium. Even though that’s right in the middle of THON weekend, the players still expect to see some support in the stands come game time.

“We know that like a bunch of alumni and stuff are coming up, definitely a lot of family, friends and all that,” senior faceoff man Gerard Arceri said. “And I know a lot of people have this game marked on their calendars.”