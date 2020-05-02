Penn State bolstered its class of 2021 on Friday when 4-star attackman Will Peden officially flipped from Johns Hopkins to Penn State.

Peden announced the news on his Instagram.

Per his Instagram, former Johns Hopkins commit Will Peden (@MPFriars) has switched to Penn State. He's a 2021 commit. pic.twitter.com/s6PscRdDFA — Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) May 1, 2020

The attackman is the 56th-ranked player in Inside Lacrosse's class of 2021 rankings.

Peden is now the 12th member of the Nittany Lions' class and the seventh member to be ranked in the top 100 recruits, according to Inside Lacrosse's database.

Peden is now the third Malvern Prep player in Penn State's class of 2021, joining long-stick midfielder Pup Buono and midfielder Matt Traynor.

