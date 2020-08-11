Just as quickly as it started, the Premier Lacrosse League season has been completed with a few Penn Staters competing for the crown.

The PLL Championship Series ended on Sunday after two weeks of play in Salt Lake City, Utah, as four Nittany Lions showed off their skill sets in a sprint to the championship game.

Only one Penn Stater made it to the championship game, but each one had a unique path to the end of the PLL’s second season.

Here are the biggest storylines around Penn State after the Championship Series.

John Haus wins his second title

The only Nittany Lion to win a PLL Championship, John Haus has never taken the field in the blue and white uniform.

Well, kind of.

After a college career at Maryland, Haus has played professionally in different leagues and joined coach Jeff Tambroni’s staff at Penn State in the summer of 2017.

A member of Whipsnakes LC, Haus had a successful season as one of the team’s top midfielders — finishing the season with 13 points on eight goals and five assists.

The Lutherville, Maryland, native kept his scoring momentum going in the championship game against Chaos LC, tallying one goal and one assist on just four shots in the Whips’ 12-6 comeback win.

Behind Haus and many other potent scorers, the Whipsnakes were the most explosive team in the two-week series, eventually posting a league-best 82 points.

A rookie’s season ends prematurely

Selected with the first overall pick in the College Draft this past spring, Grant Ament had lofty expectations on a potent Archers LC attack line.

It’s safe to say he lived up to those expectations.

Ament finished the series with 20 points on 14 assists and six goals, posting the second-best assist numbers behind only 2019 league MVP Matt Rambo.

The rookie couldn’t do it all himself, though, as the Archers were bounced in the playoff semifinal against the 1-4 Chaos.

Ament was held to zero goals in the season-ending loss, totaling two assists and a team-high three turnovers.

Even though it was just his first season as a pro, Ament finished fourth in the league in points scored and showed he could hang with the best of the best.

In a few short years, the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native may become the face of lacrosse with his unique behind-the-crease play style.

Archers elect to employ two goalies

A big downside to the Archers play the entire series was its odd goalie situation.

Unlike most PLL squads, the Archers regularly split time between the two goalies of Adam Ghitelman and Penn State alum Drew Adams.

Ghitelman had a rather productive series, posting a 58% save percentage on 54 shots faced and zero turnovers in six games played.

Adams, on the other hand, was abysmal for many of his minutes.

The three-time ECAC Goalie of the Year had a 49% save percentage, good for second worst in the league in front of just Waterdogs LC’s Charlie Cipriano.

The 33-year-old Adams had a tough time matching up with the PLL’s top attackmen and was taken advantage of by opponents, as the goalie finished with a measly 12.79 scores against average.

Chris Sabia bounced in first round

On his second PLL team in as many seasons, Chris Sabia was once again eliminated in the first round.

Coming into the Waterdogs’ first-round affair with Redwoods LC, the expansion team was just 1-3 in group play on a -3 goal differential as Sabia contributed four caused turnovers and eight ground balls.

The former Penn State defenseman added one caused turnover and two ground balls in the season-ending loss against the Woods.

Sabia began his pro career as the 10th overall draft pick to Chrome LC in 2019 before being selected in the 2020 Expansion Draft by the Waterdogs.

The Harleyville, Pennsylvania, native was one of four Waterdogs to tally at least five caused turnovers in the five games of the team’s series run.

