One of the most successful players in Penn State history will now look to make a name for himself in the PLL.

Grant Ament was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Archers in the PLL College Draft on Wednesday night.

The Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native holds the program and Big Ten records for both career assists and career points.

Ament was named a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in his redshirt junior season after leading the NCAA with 7.41 points per game.

Electing to forgo a sixth year of eligibility for the Nittany Lions, Ament will be one of three former Penn Staters competing in the PLL this season.