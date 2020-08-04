In the span of just a week, four former Penn State players took the field in a combined 16 games of lacrosse in a sprint to the playoffs.

With group play coming to a close, the Premier Lacrosse League’s Championship Series is set to enter a single-elimination tournament beginning on Tuesday.

Some performed better than others, but every former Nittany Lion who saw game time made an impact on their respective teams to help them gain favorable seeding for the postseason.

Here are some of the biggest storylines from the past week.

There’s a new kid on the block

When Grant Ament was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the College Draft this past May, everyone knew he would grow to become a star for Archers LC.

But nobody expected it to be this quickly.

Ament finished his four games of group play tied for second in total points scored and second in assists — behind only 2019 MVP Matt Rambo of Whipsnakes LC in both categories.

Ament’s expected role was to be a facilitator coming into his first professional season, as the attackman finished his Penn State career with 98 more assists than goals.

In the Archers’ season-opener, though, Ament showed a side of himself not often seen between the lines.

Finishing his first PLL game with three goals and one assist, Ament had a three-goal game for the first time since Feb. 8 in an early-season affair against Villanova in his last season at Penn State.

His production didn’t stop there, however, as Ament scored at least four points in each of his first three games and pegged a career-high six points against Chrome LC to push the Archers to 3-0 on the season.

But in the Archers’ group-play finale against the Whips, Ament slowed down a bit — scoring a below average three points on just 17% shooting.

Ament will have plenty of opportunity to rebound, as the Archers are set to face Atlas LC in the last game of the first round on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

Penn State coach takes role of player

Before the Nittany Lions’ season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team had one of the best starting groups in the country while also boasting a top-of-the-line coaching staff.

One of those coaches is John Haus, head coach Jeff Tambroni’s offensive coordinator.

The past two summers, however, Haus has traded in his whistle and clipboard for a pair of cleats and a stick as a member of the Whipsnakes.

As a midfielder, Haus finished second among players at his position with 10 points on seven goals and three assists.

The Maryland alum, most known for his three-goal performance in the 2019 PLL title game, also totaled five caused turnovers as the Whips coasted to an undefeated group play record with a plus-24 goal differential.

Haus will have to wait until Thursday to get back out on the field, as the Whips earned a first-round bye and await the winner of Redwoods LC/Waterdogs LC.

Drew Adams struggles in net

Unlike other teams in the PLL, the Archers regularly employ two goalies who each play a half.

Drew Adams, a veteran netminder who played at Penn State from 2006 to 2009, splits time in goal with Adam Ghitelman for the Archers.

While Ghitelman finished as one of three PLL goalies with at least a 60% save percentage, Adams was not as efficient — posting a league-worst 47% save percentage on just 24 saves.

Adams’ second season as an Archer was a far cry from his first, as the Springfield, Pennsylvania, native posted a league-best 64% save percentage in the PLL’s inaugural regular season.

A stout goalie throughout his time at Penn State, Adams was thrice named ECAC Goalie of the Year and is the program’s all-time leader in saves with 694.

Adams will be able to regain confidence against Atlas on Tuesday, as the Bulls scored just 37 points in group play.

Defender in new threads

Just a week after Penn State’s Final Four loss against Yale in 2019, Chris Sabia got his first taste of professional lacrosse with Chrome LC as a rookie.

Taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 College Draft, Sabia tallied a respectable five caused turnovers alongside 11 ground balls in his introductory season to pro lacrosse.

Sabia didn’t get to spend much time with Chrome, though, as the defender was taken in the 2020 Expansion Draft and became a member of the newly-minted Waterdogs.

While the Waterdogs’ attack faced questions throughout group play, Sabia helped the team to a top-3 finish in scores against, recording four caused turnovers and eight ground balls.

Sabia and the rest of the Waterdogs’ defense will have their work cut out for them on Tuesday, though, as they face potent scorers such as Myles Jones and Sergio Perkovic of the Redwoods.

