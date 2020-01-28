Expectations are sky-high for Penn State in 2020. That doesn’t mean this season will be easy for the Nittany Lions however.

Penn State will first have to get through one of the most competitive conferences in the entire sport — a feat that is not easily replicated — in order to achieve its ultimate goal of winning the national title it came so close to reaching a year ago.

Below are our lacrosse staff’s predictions on how the season will unfold.

Shane Connelly

Projected finish:

1. Penn State

2. Maryland

3. Rutgers

4. Johns Hopkins

5. Ohio State

6. Michigan

Conference tournament champion: Penn State

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year: Grant Ament, Penn State

If Grant Ament is going to live up to expectations this season, collecting another Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award will just be part of the process.

The star attackman is coming off of a season in which he was unanimously selected as the recipient of the award on his way to collecting even more national recognition as a Tewaaraton finalist and winner of the Lt. Col. J.I. Turnbull Award for Outstanding Attackman.

Penn State will unsurprisingly be leaning on Ament to replicate his production as it chases a national title in 2020.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Garrett Bullett, Rutgers

Similarly to Ament’s Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year feels like it is Garrett Bullett’s award to lose.

Bullett has started every game for Rutgers in each of the last two seasons and has proven to be a force on the defensive end. He corralled 34 ground balls and caused 11 turnovers in 2019, topping his 2018 numbers in which he gathered 25 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers.

The Scarlet Knights will be heavily reliant on Bullett’s leadership on the back end of the field after 2019 Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Year Max Edelmann graduated from the program and will no longer lead from between the pipes.

Big Ten Specialist of the Year: Gerard Arceri, Penn State

Hunger is a sports cliche that gets thrown around more than just about any other.

In the case of Gerard Arceri, though, he may just be the hungriest player on Penn State’s team. Arceri had a disappointing end to last season, going 13-for-37 at the faceoff X against TD Ierlan in the Nittany Lions’ Final Four loss to Yale.

Arceri still won the most draws of any Big Ten player with 278 (albeit playing in more games than any other), and he was second in the conference with a win percentage of 61 percent.

If he maintains a similar level of play throughout the 2020 slate, he could capture his second Specialist of the Year award in his final season of eligibility.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Grant Mitchell, Ohio State

Ranked as the 12th overall recruit of 2019’s class by Inside Lacrosse, Grant Mitchell is in a position to make an impact right away at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes relied heavily on the production of their attackmen in 2019 while the midfielders played a secondary role in terms of scoring.

Mitchell proved himself as a scorer in high school and could provide a much-needed spark off of the bench if he isn’t thrust into a starting role in 2020.

Also, look out for the possibility of Ohio State deploying Grant with his twin brother Connor Mitchell in the midfield this season.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Jeff Tambroni, Penn State

Penn State hasn’t yet entered the stage in which winning conference titles is the norm.

The Nittany Lions just won their first a season ago after all. That’s why a repeat of last season is more than enough to land Jeff Tambroni his second straight Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

As Penn State’s leader, Tambroni deserves a lot of credit for building the program into what it is today.

Doing so in one of the sport’s most competitive conferences makes it all the more impressive. If this season goes as planned for Penn State, the award is Tambroni’s to lose.

Andrew Porterfield

Projected finish:

1. Penn State

2. Rutgers

3. Maryland

4. Ohio State

5. Johns Hopkins

6. Michigan

Conference tournament champion: Penn State

Offensive Player of the Year: Grant Ament, Penn State

Grant Ament has to be the pick, right? Coming off a historic season, the redshirt senior is destined to lead a Penn State offense that has one of the most potent attacks in college lacrosse.

Ament tallied 96 assists last season, which broke the NCAA record. Also breaking the Big Ten record for points in a season last year, Ament has a potential historic season in front of him for his last year in Happy Valley.

Ament has been the ultimate playmaker for Penn State in the last couple of seasons, and that trend will continue in 2020.

Defensive Player of the Year: Garrett Bullett, Rutgers

A seasoned veteran, Garrett Bullett has been bullish on the defensive side of the field. While only a redshirt junior, Bullett has been with Rutgers since 2016.

He redshirted his first two seasons, the second season ending in a medical redshirt because of a year-ending injury. Bullett finished the 2019 season with 34 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers.

In 2020, though, expect for him to hit even higher numbers. Bullett can look to another Scarlet Knight to see what it takes to be the best defensive player in the Big Ten. Michael Rexrode, Bullett’s former teammate, won the award in 2018.

Specialist of the Year: Justin Inacio, Ohio State

Justin Inacio is no stranger to the Big Ten postseason awards. He won Freshman of the Year in 2018 and was Co-Specialist of the Year in 2019 alongside Rutgers’ Max Edelmann.

Inacio is primed for his third straight award-winning season, as the junior can build off of a monster sophomore season. Inacio won 181 faceoffs a year ago, earning a .637 faceoff win percentage.

As the 2020 season goes on, it’ll likely become a two-man race to win this award between Inacio and Penn State’s Gerard Arceri.

Freshman of the Year: Grant Mitchell, Ohio State

It’s difficult to know which freshmen will make an impact on their respective teams, but Grant Mitchell is one of the best bets. Mitchell was the highest-ranked Big Ten recruit in Inside Lacrosse’s 2019 class rankings, and will likely get some meaningful minutes from the outset.

The Buckeyes will probably struggle in Big Ten play, giving the freshman midfielder a shot to show off his potential.

Look for Mitchell to become one of the best players in lacrosse over the next few seasons.

Coach of the Year: Brian Brecht, Rutgers

This one was the most difficult for me. Sure, Jeff Tambroni will likely lead Penn State to another Big Ten championship, but the coaching of this team is already expected to be great.

Rutgers coach Brian Brecht has an opportunity to lead the dark horse Scarlet Knights and exceed expectations.

Rutgers finished fourth in the Big Ten in 2019, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Scarlet Knights give Penn State a run for its money once Big Ten play rolls around. Expect Brecht to make some major waves in the lacrosse world in 2020.

Max Jordan

Projected finish:

1. Penn State

2. Maryland

3. Johns Hopkins

4. Ohio State

5. Rutgers

6. Michigan

Conference tournament champion: Penn State

Offensive Player of the Year: Mac O’Keefe, Penn State

While it seems people are gearing up for another Grant Ament victory, O’Keefe is not to be overshadowed. With 78 goals, O’Keefe came up four short of tying the single-season goal record last year.

This season, he is more than capable of beating that mark. The attackman led the country in goals per game (4.33) and man-up goals (12) and registered a hat trick in 15-of-18 games last year.

O’Keefe already broke the Penn State goal scoring record as a junior with 164 goals - 17 more than second-place Daniel Bucaro - and has nothing left to prove but a National Championship. Expect a historic year from him.

Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Grill, Maryland

After three seasons playing in the Big East with Marquette, Grill joins a Terps defensive squad in need of improvement.

The loss of both skill and leadership from defender Curtis Corley should be replaced by another veteran player in Grill that will be able to pull the defense together.

Grill received First Team All-Big East honors last season after receiving Second Team honors in his previous two years.

He has played in 42 games and collected 68 ground balls and 31 turnovers in his career. It will be interesting to see if his success transfers into the hottest conference in the sport.

Specialist of the Year: Justin Inacio, Ohio State

It’s hard to pick against Inacio after he shared the award last season with Rutgers’ Max Edelmann.

With Edelmann now graduated, it feels like Inacio’s award to lose. The junior was named second team all-conference after leading the Big Ten with a .637 faceoff win percentage, enough to be ranked ninth in the country in faceoff wins last season.

Inacio will be a pivotal part of an Ohio State team that wants to move on from last year’s disappointing season.

Freshman of the Year: Tim Marcille, Johns Hopkins

Hopkins struggled between the pipes last year. It finished last in the conference in save percentage at 0.450 percent and goalie Ryan Darby let in a conference-high 198 goals in 16 games.

Newcomer Tim Marcille has an opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Blue Jays that could finally give them some stability on their side of the field.

He registered a 63 percent save percentage for Gonzaga in 2018 ranked and is ranked No. 4 among goalies in 2020 by Insider Lacrosse.

He also led the Purple Eagles to three Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championship games in four years, posting a 68-14 record.

Coach of the Year: Jeff Tambroni, Penn State

If Penn State really lives up to its potential like experts think it will, it would be hard to deny Tambroni the accolade for the second year in a row.

There is a good chance the Nittany Lions finish the season even better than last year; they aren’t starting out as the No. 1 team in the country for no reason.

Tambroni has the best duo in the country in Ament and O’Keefe, and a deep roster on both sides of the field to get back to the Final Four this May.

There is no room for higher expectations and this year is the team’s to lose. Tambroni can and should lead this team to the best season the program has ever had.