Another preseason ranking, another top-10 nod for Penn State.

In the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Top 20 released Tuesday, the Nittany Lions rank No. 7.

The blue and white are one of the two Big Ten teams in the top 10. Maryland is the only other Big Ten team at No. 2.

This is the Nittany Lions' second top-10 bid this year, the first being when they were named the fourth-best team in the nation by US Lacrosse Magazine.

Penn State has yet to release its 2021 schedule.

