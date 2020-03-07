Penn State will have its work cut out for it when it heads south for two games in the span of three days.

The No. 2 Nittany Lions first have another top-10 clash against Cornell, followed by a visit to Furman.

Penn State (4-1) will take on the No. 7 Big Red (4-0) Sunday at 4 p.m. in a neutral-site game at the Crown Lacrosse Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cornell will look for revenge after then-No. 6 Penn State upset then-No. 3 Cornell, 19-13 for the team’s first loss of the year.

Penn State will then head to Furman (1-5) to play a struggling Paladins team that has allowed fewer than 16 goals in just one game this season.

Sunday’s game will mark the fourth ranked opponent Penn State has faced this season and the third top-10 team in a row following then-No. 3 Yale and then-No. 6 Penn.

“Cornell's a very balanced team at both ends of the field and they're super efficient offensively,” associate head coach Peter Toner said.

The Big Red are tied with No. 6 Princeton in scoring offense. Cornell has 74 goals in four games, averaging 18.5 per game.

“I think we're doing what we typically do and we're trying to focus as much on us as we can,” Toner said.

While Penn State averages 16.4 goals per game — tied for eighth in scoring offense in the NCAA with Fairfield — the Nittany Lions have to pressure on offense when they match up against Cornell’s shutdown guys in the backfield.

“They're very aggressive on defense,” Toner said. “They're much improved in the middle of the field at the faceoff X. We certainly expect that to be a heavyweight bout on Sunday night.”

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

The all-time series between the clubs, spanning from 1923 to present, sees a 22-21 Penn State advantage, but the Big Red won’t make it easy for the Nittany Lions.

Cornell is off to its best start since 2014 when the team won its first nine games to open the season. The team has also yet to play a home game, winning all four games on the road this season.

While Penn State’s offense has been predictably lethal this season, the defense has stepped up in a surprising way thanks to senior leadership from guys like Nick Cardile and goalie Colby Kneese.

The Big Red will certainly try to shut down key players like Grant Ament and Mac O’Keefe on offense, but Toner has trust in his backfield guys who have really stepped up into their roles.

“They’re older guys that have had a lot of game experience so you hope that just simplifying what we're doing and just doing a better job with the kind of nonnegotiables of how we want to play defense,” Toner said.

Unconventionally, the team will suit up just two days later in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. to play a depleted Furman team.

The quick turnaround is a unique situation for the Nittany Lions, who have gotten a week of rest between each game this season.

While it may seem quick from an outsider’s perspective, the team is looking to jump on the chance to bang out two quick wins to keep the season rolling.

“Obviously playing a game is pretty demanding on your body, but we're going to go as hard as we can against Cornell because they're a really good team,” attackman TJ Malone said, “but then we just have to be able to let our bodies recover, get a couple good nights’ sleep and then get after it against Furman.”

It’s important for the team to not play down to its opponent’s level, and to get a lead and never look back.

“There can't be any let down because we're too late in the season to be letting down on teams,” Malone said. “Everyone's really good so we just need to give it all over again.”

The trip can also be viewed as a team bonding experience for the guys to have some quality time on the road with each other.

“It should be a great opportunity to get off campus and play two great opponents and, hopefully, get spring break started on a positive,” Toner said.