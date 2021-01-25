Over the past few seasons, all eyes have been on Penn State’s offense.

Last year, Grant Ament and Mac O’Keefe led a Nittany Lion team that had a great shot at winning a national championship before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.

While the offense will look a little different without the presence of Ament, who graduated and became the first overall pick in the Premier Lacrosse League College Draft, coach Jeff Tambroni will have a different group returning most of its playmakers from a season ago.

That group? Defense.

Last season, the key to success for Penn State’s defense was to fill the shoes left by four-year starter Chris Sabia, who joined the PLL after his senior year in 2019.

This year, though, consistency will be the name of the game for the Nittany Lions, who are returning all three of their starting defensemen this upcoming season.

Here are the blue and white’s most important players on the defensive side of the ball.

Nick Cardile, graduate student

After a stellar junior year in 2019 in which he started all 18 games and was named a USILA honorable-mention All-American, Nick Cardile was poised for a huge season in 2020.

Named a team captain for 2020, Cardile had a great start to his senior season before it ended early.

Fortunately for Cardile, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow spring-sport student-athletes whose seasons were postponed to return for another year of eligibility in March.

Now returning for his fifth year, Cardile is coming off a season in which he started all five games he played in.

Even though he missed two of the seven games in the Nittany Lions’ shortened season with an injury, Cardile still found a way to lead all defensemen in caused turnovers with eight, while also finishing second among defensemen with seven ground balls.

Cardile was named a second team All-American selection by Inside Lacrosse for his performance in 2020.

Brett Funk, junior

The only defenseman to tally more ground balls than Cardile was Funk, who had eight in his sophomore season.

Starting all seven games, Funk stepped into the spotlight in 2020 after playing only five games as a freshman the previous season.

Now a solidified starter and clear top-three member of the Nittany Lions’ defense, Funk should continue to improve in 2021.

Brayden Peck, senior

A three-year starter for Penn State, Brayden Peck had an impressive 2019 campaign, scooping up 16 ground balls and causing seven turnovers.

However, the shortened 2020 season halted Peck from heating up and finding the success he had a year prior.

In five games started, Peck picked up only one ground ball and caused just two turnovers.

Now entering his senior season and his fourth as a starter, Peck’s experience with the team and his chemistry with other returning starters should help him find the same success he had as a sophomore this upcoming season.

Other key contributors

With all three of last year’s starting defensemen returning, it’s easy to miss other players who could very well make a big impact this season.

Virginia native Jack Posey was off to an impressive start to his freshman season, picking up four ground balls and causing one turnover in only four games played. With a likely increase in playing time in 2021, don’t be surprised if Posey picks up right where he left off last season.

Former 4-star prospect Sutton Boland also didn’t get much playing time his freshman year, playing sparingly in four total games. However, the potential is there for Boland, who should continue to improve with more experience.

The lone freshman defenseman JB Strachan will likely be in a similar position to how Posey and Boland were last season, but he could get an increase in playing time as the season progresses.