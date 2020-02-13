Two Penn State players have been recognized as potential recipients for the highest individual honor in college lacrosse.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament and senior attackman Mac O’Keefe were named to the 2020 Tewaaraton Award Watch List on Thursday.

Ament was a finalist for last year’s award but came up empty. His 96 assists last season set an NCAA record for most assists in a single season.

O’Keefe has scored 10 goals in two games this season and is the program leader in goals scored in his career with 174.

Penn State continues the 2020 campaign when it hosts St. Joe’s on Saturday at Panzer Stadium.