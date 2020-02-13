Penn State men's lacrosse vs Lafayette, Mac O'Keefe (3) scores
Penn State attacker Mac O’Keefe (3) shoots and scores during the men’s lacrosse game against Lafayette at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the Leopards 16-9.

 Jonah Rosen

Two Penn State players have been recognized as potential recipients for the highest individual honor in college lacrosse.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament and senior attackman Mac O’Keefe were named to the 2020 Tewaaraton Award Watch List on Thursday.

Ament was a finalist for last year’s award but came up empty. His 96 assists last season set an NCAA record for most assists in a single season.

O’Keefe has scored 10 goals in two games this season and is the program leader in goals scored in his career with 174.

Penn State continues the 2020 campaign when it hosts St. Joe’s on Saturday at Panzer Stadium.

