Last weekend saw the Big Ten pick up a 6-0 record in some tough matchups.

With each member of the Big Ten now having played at least one game in 2020, some interesting things are developing in the nation’s deepest conference.

Penn State stands tall as the conference favorite, but a few teams have lofty expectations that could translate into the Nittany Lions potentially being challenged.

Below are some storylines heading into the third week of the regular season.

Johns Hopkins beats in-state rival

Johns Hopkins has historically dominated Towson, but it wasn’t a certain win heading into Saturday.

The Blue Jays were No. 11 heading into Saturday’s affair, while Towson was No. 19.

Johns Hopkins rode a four-goal fourth quarter to a 15-7 win over the Tigers and had three players score hat tricks.

The rivalry between the two Maryland schools dates back to 1976, with Johns Hopkins now leading the all-time series 31-3. All three of Towson’s wins have come since 2015, and the Tigers most recently won in 2019.

Rutgers begins a tough road trip

Rutgers has no time to celebrate a 17-10 win over St. John’s this past Saturday.

The No. 19 Scarlet Knights, newcomers to the USILA Coaches Poll, are set to begin a two-game road trip in which they will face two top-20 opponents.

Coach Brian Brecht will lead his team to West Point, NY to face No. 13 Army on Saturday before traveling to Loyola, Maryland to take on No. 16 Loyola a week later.

Army has yet to be tested this season, most recently beating NJIT by a whopping score of 19-1.

Loyola’s 0-1 record is awfully misleading. The Greyhounds lost by three to No. 1 Virginia in their only appearance of 2020.

Rutgers has blown past its first two opponents, outscoring them by a total of 18 points and averaging 53 shots per game.

Maryland narrowly avoids upset

It’s safe to say that Maryland’s trip to Richmond didn’t go exactly as planned.

In a road game against Richmond, the Terrapins found themselves trailing 8-5 at halftime after a disappointing one-goal second quarter and were losing 11-7 heading into the final quarter of regulation.

In the fourth quarter, though, Maryland found its potent attack while also getting the mission accomplished on defense.

The Terps scored six goals in the fourth and held the Spiders to just two goals. Neither team could find the back of the net in the first overtime, but then junior attackman Anthony DeMaio saved Maryland from a stunning defeat.

Anthony DeMaio saved Maryland from a major upset with this goal pic.twitter.com/NHgvUd4emD — Shane Connelly (@ShaneTConnelly) February 8, 2020

DeMaio’s game winner was his fourth goal and 10th point of the young season.

Maryland hosts No. 6 Penn on Saturday in a star-studded matchup.

In the polls

The Big Ten is well-represented in the latest iteration of the USILA Coaches Poll.

Michigan is the only team that didn’t make the cut after a season-opening 16-9 win over Cleveland State.

Penn State comes in at No. 2 after its road win over Villanova and gained six first-place votes.

Maryland stood still at No. 4 after showing inconsistencies against Richmond.

Johns Hopkins jumped one spot to No. 10 after its impressive outing against in-state foe Towson.

Ohio State also jumped one spot to No. 12 after an 11-4 win over Boston University.

Rutgers is the latest Big Ten team to join the rankings, making it to No. 19 after being unranked last week.