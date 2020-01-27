Penn State men's lacrosse NCAA semifinal vs Yale, Grant Ament (1)
Grant Ament (1) moves around the net and a Yale defender during the NCAA men's lacrosse semifinal game against Yale at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The no. 5 Bulldogs defeated the no. 1 seed Nittany Lions 21-17.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State finds itself at the top of the conference rankings at the start of the season.

The Nittany Lions were unanimously selected as the No. 1 team in the Big Ten's preseason poll following their undefeated run and tournament title win in 2019.

Penn State is followed by Maryland at No. 2, Johns Hopkins at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4, Rutgers at No. 5 and Michigan at No. 6.

In addition, redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament, senior attackman Mac O'Keefe and senior faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri were the three players selected to represent Penn State on the Big Ten preseason watch list.

