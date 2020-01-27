Penn State finds itself at the top of the conference rankings at the start of the season.

The Nittany Lions were unanimously selected as the No. 1 team in the Big Ten's preseason poll following their undefeated run and tournament title win in 2019.

Penn State is followed by Maryland at No. 2, Johns Hopkins at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4, Rutgers at No. 5 and Michigan at No. 6.

In addition, redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament, senior attackman Mac O'Keefe and senior faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri were the three players selected to represent Penn State on the Big Ten preseason watch list.