Penn State is well represented on the first USILA/Warrior and New Balance Division I Team of the Week.

Attackman Grant Ament and faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri both were named to the team after they each played instrumental roles in the Nittany Lions' 16-9 win over Lafayette.

Four total Big Ten athletes made the list, as Logan Wisnauskas or Maryland and Kieran Mullins of Rutgers were also part of the team.

Penn State's two representatives is tied for the most on the list with Air Force.