On Saturday, 2,478 fans broke the attendance record at Panzer Stadium to watch a top-five matchup, representing the dedicated support the men’s lacrosse team has earned.

Family, friends and fans flooded the gates outside Panzer to show their support for the team. There was certainly a tension in the air, but the specatators were warm and inviting to all, including the Yale faithful hoping to dampen the sunny afternoon in Happy Valley.

“I got my brothers, my aunts and uncles all in the stands, so they were all jacked up to be here,” senior Grant Ament said. “My older brothers are probably going to give me some crap for not bringing home the W.”

The team lost a close game to Yale on Saturday, but it didn’t hinder the spirits of the fans making up an electric atmosphere to watch one of the best squads in the country.

To the players, there’s no where else they’d rather be than Penn State.

“When we fill this place up, it’s the greatest place to play in college lacrosse,” goalie Colby Kneese said. “That was freaking awesome to see; you can't beat the ‘We Are’ chants going back and forth.”

While THON dominated the weekend’s attention at the Bryce Jordan Center next door, the crowd showed up regardless.

The students filling up Panzemonium, the student section, heckled the Bulldogs’ bench throughout the game to try to get in their heads.

“To hear that we give the guys a little bit of juice, maybe get inside the opposing players’ heads, it definitely makes me happy, especially as a former lacrosse player myself,” Panzemonium President Jonathan Balog said.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Balog expressed that the student section has really tried to inflate its antics after the opponents were attempting to throw off the home team.

“Whenever we heckle players, it’s typically stuff regarding [their] names, the fact that they’re sitting on the bench and not actually playing and that kind of stuff,” Balog said. “But for some reason the other [team] . . . seems to be chirping our boys and we've decided that we wanted to step it up a little bit.”

Fans have a lot of passion and love for the guys on the roster, and the Panzemonium crew doesn’t take kindly to slander of any kind.

“For example, Mac O'Keefe. They say ‘Yeah, that's your legacy,’” Balog said. “And next thing you know, Mac goes out there and scores a goal. We made sure to let them know that his legacy is very secure.”

Varsity lacrosse has been around at Penn State since 1921, but the team has really taken off in the past couple years as it has become more consistently successful.

“I do think that we've helped in terms of maybe getting people that wouldn’t typically come to a game to come down there and be with us, but I also think that part of it comes down to the fact of the team has been excellent, to say the least, the past two to three years,” Balog said.

A good team will certainly put people in seats for big games, but the support the team gets on a weekly basis has really resonated with many of the players.

It has expanded more and more throughout each year of the seniors’ career, including Ament.

“The student section is unbelievable. It's really starting to take on a life of its own,” Ament said. “They're heckling the Yale bench - some of the chirps are pretty funny because I can hear him on the field. It's really cool seeing the community come together because when I was a freshman, we didn’t really have this. It's really cool and it speaks to coach [Jeff Tambroni] and it speaks to the culture of the program and where it's headed.”

Last season, the student section rebranded from “The Hi11” to Panzemonium. The change felt right after the move into a brand new stadium — one without a hill.

“It was kind of like, A: a fresh start, and B: the namesake was kind of gone in a way,” Balog said.

The name “The Hi11” referred to an actual hill students sat on to view games.

“Back before Panzer Stadium was actually built, pretty much everybody that went to the games sat on the hill and it started with, more or less, a couple students that decided to sit together and watch the games,” Balog said. “Over time, we said “OK, let's try to formalize this.” We started to get a group of like 10 to 20 people together and figured ‘you know what, let's make this into an actual org and try to get more of the word out there.’”

Conveniently situated directly behind the opposing bench, the students attempt to distract the other team while maybe even sparking some life into the guys in blue and white.

“If we can bring a little bit of chaos to the opposing team and it helps our team out, I don't think anybody's gonna complain,” Balog said.