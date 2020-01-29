Two Nittany Lions are once again in the national spotlight.

A duo of Penn State attackmen were named to the USILA/Warrior and New Balance Preseason All-American teams, the USILA announced Wednesday.

Redshirt senior attackman Grant Ament made the first team while senior attackman Mac O’Keefe was named to the second team.

Ament is coming off of a historic season in which he set an NCAA record with 96 assists and set a program record with 126 total points.

O’Keefe led the NCAA in goals scored with 78 in his junior season, also leading the NCAA in both goals per game (4.33) and man-up goals (12).

Ament and O’Keefe will be able to showcase their abilities when Penn State hosts Lafayette in its regular season opener on Saturday at noon.