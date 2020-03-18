Coach Jeff Tambroni’s first chance to speak privately with his group of seniors came at a rest stop.

The Nittany Lions were returning from a trip to the Carolinas that saw them lose an 18-17 thriller to undefeated Cornell on Sunday, March 8, before they crushed Furman 22-7 in a return to form just two days later. They spent a couple of extra days of their spring break practicing and doing some team bonding activities before heading back up north.

Meanwhile, the status of every winter and spring sport hung in the balance as coronavirus concerns bred cancellation after cancellation.

Players started to see the news on Twitter, and soon enough, Tambroni had to stand up in the middle of the bus ride and deliver the news to his players: the 2020 season was done.

Tambroni expected that his seniors would be taking the news the hardest, so he gathered the group of 13 players — five redshirt seniors and eight true seniors — at the rest stop halfway through their seven-hour trip back to State College. They engaged in what Tambroni described Tuesday as a “pretty emotional, pretty awkward” talk given the situational circumstances as well as the general feeling surrounding the abrupt end to the year.

However not even a full day later, those same players got a glimmer of hope. The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced on Friday that it is supporting the option of granting spring athletes a waiver for an extra year of eligibility.

“I was really impressed with how swift the NCAA was in their statements,” Tambroni said.

The NCAA has not followed the initial declaration with any announcement of plans to move forward at this time, but that didn’t stop players from taking the positives from the statement.

“I think it was a breath of fresh air for our guys,” Tambroni said. “It’s the one thing that when I've talked to our seniors about that they took solace in over the course of the weekend. It was the one thing that put a smile back on their face[s] in a very challenging time.”

Multiple players made it pretty clear on social media that they were at least interested in utilizing this waiver if it comes to fruition, most notably the attack duo of redshirt senior Grant Ament and senior Mac O’Keefe.

However, Tambroni made it clear that any decisions will have to wait for the NCAA to make the first move.

“We've been very careful as a coaching staff to make any promises or to start planning for our future, with or without anyone until the NCAA clearly defines or lays out what that's going to look like logistically,” Tambroni said.

Tambroni also acknowledged the ripple effect that would take place if seniors around the country did come back for one more year. Roster sizes and scholarship allocation provide two major obstacles.

Recruiting has also taken a hit.

The NCAA announced a hold on recruiting until April 15. High school players around the country are also being affected by cancellations of season. The status of summer leagues and tournaments — crucial cogs of the nonstop recruiting machine — are up in the air at this time.

RELATED

Going beyond the logistics of it all, Tambroni noted the difficulties that these Nittany Lion seniors are currently facing in weighing the positives and negatives of resetting for one more run.

“These guys mentally put so much time and effort into this and when you get to your fifth year — some of them are in their fifth year, some of them are in their senior year — mentally you're prepared to put it all on the field and lay it all on the line,” Tambroni said. “Then to have this happen was tough enough as it is for each and every one of those guys, but then to have to reinvest emotionally as well as physically into another year, it takes a little time.”

The same way they did when they had an intact schedule of opponents, Tambroni and his staff are trying to limit their focus to what’s directly ahead.

“We've encouraged all of our seniors — we want to start there and senior parents — just step back and think about how it impacts you either in a positive or negative [way], either staying, if that's a possibility, or moving on and starting your professional journey, your professional career,” Tambroni said. “And then once you come to grips with what you thought would be the best interest of both you, your family, and then the NCAA laid out the logistics and details of what they think would happen, let's start having conversations to see if it makes sense to have one, two, or all of these guys come back to Penn State and enjoy another year of camaraderie together.”