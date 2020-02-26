The Big Ten is unexpectedly on a downward trend through four weeks.

Five out of the six teams in the Big Ten lost this past weekend, which is something that didn’t seem likely with the lofty expectations that all of them had at the beginning of the season.

While Penn State versus Yale was certainly the most intriguing affair on Saturday, other Big Ten teams’ performances — or lack thereof — could provide insight to how the conference will play out later this season.

Below are some storylines from the past weekend of Big Ten play.

Rutgers limps back home

The Scarlet Knights just couldn’t catch a break in a brutal two-game road trip.

Coach Brian Brecht led his team Loyola, Maryland to take on Loyola after an embarrassing 15-4 loss to Army beforehand. Rutgers lost again, but this time in a close 11-10 loss to the Greyhounds.

The Scarlet Knights entered the last four minutes of the fourth quarter with a 10-9 lead but couldn’t hold on, eventually allowing two crunch-time goals to Loyola.

With a quick one-game homestand against Stony Brook coming up on Saturday, Rutgers will have an opportunity to get back on the saddle before traveling to No. 10 Princeton.

While the loss may be disappointing, the Scarlet Knights demonstrated their ability to play with one of the top teams in the country.

Rutgers’ scrappiness and fight may prove vital as it has three games remaining against opponents currently ranked in the top five of the USILA Coaches Poll (No. 3 Syracuse, No. 4 Maryland and No. 2 Penn State).

Michigan gets declawed by Division I newcomer

The Wolverines shouldn’t be favored in many of their games, but they should win against a team that has never won a Division I game, right?

Michigan lost to Merrimack 14-12 in its third home game of the season on Saturday. Prior to the game, Merrimack had yet to win a game in its introductory season in top-flight competition, losing its previous three games of 2020.

Leading at halftime, the Wolverines were outscored 3-1 in the fourth quarter in what was an uninspiring showing of lacrosse. After scoring a man-up goal with 7:50 to go, they failed to find the back of the net to claw back.

Michigan hosts Saint John’s next week before heading to Costa Mesa, California to face No. 1 Yale in a neutral-site matchup.

Ohio State regroups on the road

The Buckeyes may have lost 9-7 against UMass in a big-time upset, but they are showing that they won’t let that define their season.

Ohio State defeated Bucknell 15-11 on Saturday in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania after a shaky start that left fans wondering if they were in for a repeat of last week’s home performance against the Minutemen.

The Buckeyes were down 4-1 early but scored two unanswered goals at the end of the first quarter to take a one-goal deficit into the second.

Then the Ohio State attack broke loose.

The Buckeyes went on a tear in the second, scoring six goals of their own while only allowing one goal from the Bison.

Ohio State’s hot second quarter proved to be the difference-maker and thus allowed the Buckeyes to get back into the win column.

Coach Nick Myers and company have four straight home games coming up, the first being against No. 9 Cornell.

In the polls

Even with the many losses in the Big Ten, a majority of the teams still find themselves in the latest iteration of the USILA Coaches Poll.

Penn State expectedly fell back to No. 2 after losing to Yale, who claimed the No. 1 spot.

Maryland fell three spots to No. 7 after losing to Villanova 13-12 last Tuesday and having its game against Navy postponed on Saturday.

Ohio State climbed one spot to No. 16 after its win over Bucknell while Johns Hopkins fell to No. 18 after losing to North Carolina, who is now ranked No. 4.

Neither Rutgers nor Michigan received votes in the poll.