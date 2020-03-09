Penn State Men's Lacross Vs Yale, Arceri (40) Runs with Ball
Faceoff gerard Arceri (40) runs with the ball after a successful faceoff against Yale during Penn State Men's Lacrosse's game against Yale Saturday, Feb 22, 2020 at Panzer Stadium. The Bulldogs edged out the Nittany Lions 12-10.

 James Riccardo

Penn State's last-second loss to Cornell proved costly.

The Nittany Lions dropped five spots to No. 7 in the latest USILA Coaches Poll.

Syracuse remained the top team and received 13 first place votes, while the Big Red moved up from No. 7 to No. 2 and also received three first place votes.

Penn State is now the second-highest ranked Big Ten team. Maryland, at 5-1, held steady at No. 4. 

Ohio State is the only other ranked team in the conference. The Buckeyes remained at No. 18 in the poll.

The Nittany Lions return to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the road against Furman.

