Penn State's last-second loss to Cornell proved costly.

The Nittany Lions dropped five spots to No. 7 in the latest USILA Coaches Poll.

Syracuse remained the top team and received 13 first place votes, while the Big Red moved up from No. 7 to No. 2 and also received three first place votes.

Penn State is now the second-highest ranked Big Ten team. Maryland, at 5-1, held steady at No. 4.

Ohio State is the only other ranked team in the conference. The Buckeyes remained at No. 18 in the poll.

The Nittany Lions return to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the road against Furman.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE