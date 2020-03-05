Following a weekend in which his clutch play helped Penn State stay near the top of college lacrosse, Mac O'Keefe was voted as the Daily Collegian's Athlete of the Week.

O'Keefe scored four goals and added one assist in the Nittany Lions' 18-17 overtime win over then-No. 6 Penn. Two of his goals came in the fourth quarter, and his overtime goal sent Penn State home with its fourth win of the season.

O'Keefe also broke the Big Ten scoring record with his third goal of the day, passing Johns Hopkins' Terry Riordan. He now has 186 goals in his career.