In the sea of comments beneath Grant Ament’s Instagram announcement — a section riddled with goat emojis from teammates, opponents, friends and fans — one stands out.

“Time to get it, 1.”

That’s from Paul Rabil, co-founder of the Premier Lacrosse League that took the sport by storm last summer.

Is there anything more reassuring in professional sports than your future boss all but telling you, “You have your dream job” the moment you leave college behind?

When news of the cancellation of spring sports broke, former MLL MVP and a new addition to the PLL, Rob Pannell, shared words of encouragement for his friend Ament.

Thinking about my guy @GrantAment as I spoke with him earlier and he broke my heart saying “always thought I would be in control of when the last time I put on a uniform was.” Looking forward to watching you work at the next level brother. pic.twitter.com/5AxABCICRk — Rob Pannell (@RobPannell3) March 12, 2020

Other PLL players like Marcus Holman of Archers Lacrosse Club and Kieran McArdle of the newly-founded Waterdogs LC can be seen supporting Ament’s decision to forgo a potential last run with Penn State in the comment section of his post.

What I’m getting at here is Ament made the right call.

Making the jump to professional level from college in lacrosse isn’t glamorous like it is for football, basketball, hockey and other sports. It’s nearly unprecedented.

Professional lacrosse has long struggled to eclipse the popularity of the college game. It has had problems distinguishing itself from anything more than a hobby for the players, largely due to unlivable salaries and a lack of major endorsement opportunities.

The PLL is taking great steps to change that, but it’s not an overnight process.

RELATED

That being said, we’re in the midst of unprecedented times.

Ament was gearing up for one last run with his Penn State teammates. Coming off of the best season in program history, the Nittany Lions all came back expecting 2020 to be the year to get the ultimate prize.

Obviously, they lost that chance due to the coronavirus, something well beyond their control. But it cannot be understated just how difficult it would be for all of the seniors to reset after everything that has unfolded in the last two weeks alone -- provided the NCAA even works out the kinks and allows them all to come back for one more year.

“These guys mentally put so much time and effort into this and when you get to your fifth year — some of them are in their fifth year, some of them are in their senior year — mentally you're prepared to put it all on the field and lay it all on the line,” coach Jeff Tambroni said in a conference call last Tuesday.

And for Ament, in particular, there’s not much else to accomplish.

Sure, he won’t go in the record books as a national champion. He is already in the NCAA record book for the single-season assist record (96 in 2019), the NCAA Tournament points record (25 in 3 tournament games), and he’s tied for the NCAA Tournament assist record (18 in 3 games).

Ament is the Big Ten’s all-time points and assists leader. He’s a Jack Turnbull Award winner.

He was a Tewaaraton finalist. There’s even an argument to be made that he deserved college lacrosse’s Heisman Trophy equivalent in 2019 over Pat Spencer if the award is meant to be for the best single-season performance and not a career achievement award, but that’s a topic for another day.

I’m sure it does sting a bit that Ament will never raise the Tewaaraton or the National Championship trophy. He is probably feeling the sting from the prospects of never donning a Penn State uniform with his teammates again.

RELATED

How Penn State men’s lacrosse is handling expected NCAA eligibility changes Coach Jeff Tambroni’s first chance to speak privately with his group of seniors came at a re…

College sports are headed into a world of uncertainty, though.

As much as people want to think the NCAA will definitely go through with the plan to give all spring athletes an extra year of eligibility, it can’t be trusted until it is set in stone and confirmed. Even if it is, it opens up so many questions about how teams will handle roster spots and future recruiting.

Ament would obviously have his spot as the quarterback of Penn State’s offense if he wanted it, but I’m sure he knows there are others who are hungry to take that step up too.

And if he came back, he’d be putting his life on hold once again to have a sixth season as a Nittany Lion. I’m sure he’d run out of interesting classes to take to preserve his academic eligibility if he hasn’t gotten bored in the classroom already.

Ament is going for what is certain. He will be a star in the PLL. He has the charisma, the skill and the overall likability required to be lacrosse’s ambassador for major endorsement deals.

Ament has said time and time again that his dream always has been to be a professional lacrosse player, and now it’s time to go get it.