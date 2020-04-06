Penn State's defensive leader will be back for one more season.

Senior defenseman Nick Cardile announced on Monday that he will be utilizing the NCAA's waiver to return to the Nittany Lions in 2021.

Cardile led the team in caused turnovers with eight in 2020 despite missing the final two games of the season.

He served as a captain and was also the bearer of the honorary No. 16 jersey given to a senior who embodies the spirit of late Penn State goalie Connor Darcey.

Cardile is the second senior to announce his return to Penn State, following attackman Mac O'Keefe's announcement on Friday.

