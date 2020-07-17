In mid-March, sports in the United States and around the world stopped in an unprecedented time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By early May, though, the Premier Lacrosse League had already announced its plan to return — becoming one of the first professional sports leagues in the country to officially release a schedule for its comeback.

After postponing the 2020 season in April, PLL co-founder Paul Rabil went on the Today Show on May 6 to announce his league’s decision to play a three-week tournament beginning in late July.

And now, a handful of former Penn State players are just a couple of weeks away from participating in the PLL Championship Series in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Drew Adams, Grant Ament and Chris Sabia are all Penn State alumni who are tasked with performing during the late summer three-week stretch.

Sabia, who played his rookie season for Chrome LC in 2019, was picked by Waterdogs LC in the PLL Expansion Draft this offseason.

As the Waterdogs enter their first season of competition in the PLL, the team faces a unique challenge — the squad will have just one week of practice together before hitting the field for the three-week sprint to the championship.

“I think our first big hurdle is gelling together… that’s going to be tough,” Sabia said. “We have a week of training camp and then we start playing, so we’re going to have put it on a fast track more than other teams.”

The team has tried to overcome some of its personalized obstacles by making sure the players know each other off the field.

“It's a funny dynamic to never have played with the team before and then have a three-week tournament like this,” Sabia said. “We've had a lot of team Zoom meetings, just trying to get to know each other as much as we can before we embark on this journey.”

After their few days of practice together are over, the players will immediately have an opportunity to show off their team chemistry on the biggest stage.

Waterdogs LC will take on Atlas LC on NBC in their season-opener, one of three group play games on the network.

“It's amazing. I mean, getting the opportunity to play on NBC in front of what could be millions of fans is unbelievable,” Sabia said. “What we thought one day was just a dream is now finally starting to come to reality so it's pretty cool to be a part of it.”

Before becoming a reliable defender in the PLL, Sabia had an illustrious time in the blue and white on the college level.

Sabia played four seasons at Penn State, capping off his career with a Final Four appearance while totaling 114 ground balls and 70 caused turnovers for his career in the process.

Entering just his second professional season, Sabia’s second season is still uncertain. Coming from Penn State, however, the defender believes coach Jeff Tambroni and the rest of the Nittany Lion coaching staff prepared him for whatever adversity he’ll face as a pro.

“[Tambroni] is a guy who practices what he preaches and passed that along to us the best he could,” Sabia said. “That's definitely something I've carried with me, not only through my lacrosse career, but in the working world as well.”

While Sabia has found little trouble preparing this offseason aside from a couple of changes, Adams has had a more difficult time efficiently working on his game during the past couple of months.

A goalie for Archers LC, Adams hasn’t yet had much of an opportunity to get in the net and stop shots to work on his reaction time.

“The difficult part has been getting out there and actually seeing some shots,” Adams said. “As a goalie, I’ve wanted to be in the goal getting some work in, but that’s been more difficult.”

Adams split time in goal with Archers teammate Adam Ghitelman in the 2019 season after making the switch to the PLL from the Major Lacrosse League.

Even though Adams hasn’t been able to get much work in at the goalie position, he realizes the professional lacrosse offseason is usually pretty isolated as players travel back home to their families and work other jobs.

“Being a lacrosse player and playing lacrosse professionally, a lot of offseason training has historically come on our own,” Adams said. “A lot of staying in shape and preparing in the offseason falls on your own shoulders and that continues to be the same.”

Last suiting up for Penn State in 2009, Adams now has a chance to play with another former Nittany Lion who donned the blue and white a decade later.

Penn State all-time leading scorer Grant Ament was selected by Archers LC with the No. 1 overall pick in the PLL College Draft earlier this offseason.

Although he doesn’t have any professional experience yet, Ament has already made a good first impression on his Archers teammates.

“I think guys are really excited to play with him. Everyone’s been watching him play for the past few years,” Adams said. “He’ll just open up opportunities for everyone on the offensive side of the ball.”

Ament finished his Nittany Lion career with 280 points on just 229 shots and was named a Tewaaraton Award finalist in 2019 after leading Penn State to its first Final Four appearance in program history.

Ament’s first professional season will certainly be different than others’, but PLL players like Adams remain confident the season will be able to be completed if everything stays within control of the league.

“I've been super impressed with how the PLL has taken initiative and has done everything it can to put the season together,” Adams said. “They're dealing with something no one really saw coming and they've been able to pivot, get smart and put all the necessary resources in place to give us the best opportunity to play.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world we’re doing everything we possibly can.”

