Penn State is set to have a busy few days this weekend and will have an opportunity to perform in a different way.

A select group of Nittany Lions, following their game against Yale, will dance at THON on Saturday night as part of the traditional pep rally festivities that allow Penn State varsity athletes to compete with each other on the dance floor.

With its game against Yale being a top-3 matchup that could potentially hold postseason implications, Penn State is happy to have a therapeutic opportunity to let loose at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“After a long practice, we’re doing a dance at THON so it can be tough sometimes — but it can also get your mind off of the big game which is a good thing too,” junior faceoff specialist Jake Glatz said.

MORE THON COVERAGE

The pep rally will take place after the Nittany Lions’ game against Yale, which is set for a noon start time.

A Pennsylvania native, Glatz isn’t foreign to the THON organization and the events it hosts throughout the year.

“It’s a really nice opportunity to be in,” Glatz said. “My high school actually ran a mini-THON, so I was around it a lot growing up.”

The 46-hour dance marathon ends with an unveiling of the total amount of money raised for the fight against pediatric cancer. Last year, THON raised over $10 million.

To better prepare for their dancing debut, the Nittany Lions received help from a duo of more experienced choreographers.

“We actually had two dancers on the dance team here,” Glatz said. “They come in and help us and they’re coordinating the dance floor.”

The men’s gymnastics team often puts on the best dance show at THON. Glatz knows it’ll be a tough task for the No. 1 lacrosse team in the country to have a fighting chance against the dancing chops that the men’s gymnastics team demonstrates year in and year out.

“We’re still trying to learn our little one minute dance but I’m excited to see them because apparently they’re always really good,” Glatz said.

While Glatz may not be very high on his team’s chance to take home the crown, fellow faceoff specialist Gerard Arceri believes the team will exceed its own expectations on the floor.

“I’m actually not participating in the dance but I’ve watched the guys dance a couple times already and I think they’ll get a couple ‘Wow’s out of the crowd,” Arceri said.

Penn State is the newest No. 1 ranked team in the USILA Coaches Poll after a dominant showing against Saint Joseph’s this past Saturday. The team is now 3-0 on the season as it heads into its THON weekend affair against No. 3 Yale.

Coach Jeff Tambroni is not only proud of his players’ work ethic on the field, but also their desire to be a part of the Penn State community, even if it means they have to sacrifice some of their free time.

“I think it’s wonderful for our guys to be involved in such an impactful philanthropic event,” Tambroni said. “Trying to balance school, THON and lacrosse — especially at that magnitude — is a lot.”