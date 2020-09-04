On an otherwise quiet May evening in the sports world, professional lacrosse fans got their first taste of Grant Ament.

Ament was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Archers LC in the 2020 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft, joining Drew Adams and Chris Sabia as the only former Penn Staters in the league.

And a couple of months later, Ament got his first taste of professional lacrosse.

To Penn State’s all-time leading scorer, the game wasn’t drastically different from those of his college past.

“It really wasn't anything crazy different than a Penn State lacrosse game,” Ament told The Daily Collegian. “The overall talent level and the idea that no team is ever out of the fight are two things I picked up pretty early.”

Of the Archers’ six games in the series, four were decided by two goals or less.

The Archers matched up with Atlas LC for the first game of the PLL Championship Series, a two-week tournament that eventually crowned Whipsnakes LC as champions for the second year in a row.

Ament exceeded expectations in his pro debut, leading the Archers with four points on three goals and one assist.

Ament experienced plenty of big moments in his career as a Nittany Lion, perhaps the biggest coming in 2019 when the blue and white made it to the Final Four.

While Ament didn’t have any trouble stuffing the stat sheet early and often, he did notice some fundamental differences that were absent at the college level.

“Inside the field of play, it really is a different game with the two point arc, the shortened field and the shortened shot clock,” Ament said.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE

Despite the disparities between the college and pro styles of play, Ament started out hot and became one of the top attackmen in the league — finishing fourth in points and second in assists.

Archers coach Chris Bates formally selected Ament in the College Draft Selection Show in May, securing the clear-cut No. 1 prospect in the draft pool after liking what he saw from the field general of Penn State’s offense.

“I’ve been watching Grant for a while now; I tracked his college career and watched film of his last few years at Penn State,” Bates told the Collegian. “I thought I had a pretty good sense of his skillset.”

Ament was regarded as one of the top players in college throughout the duration of his career, peaking in 2019 with an NCAA record 96 assists for the Big Ten champion Nittany Lions.

Rookies having to adapt to the professional landscape is a common theme throughout all sports, but Ament quickly became the top scorer for Bates and the Archers.

“He’s a hell of a player and the league rewards guys that can produce,” Bates said. “For him to acclimate well just speaks to his work ethic and his ability to set goals.”

With Ament’s help, the Archers finished 3-1 in group play with their only loss coming at the hands of the eventual champion Whipsnakes.

The elimination round signaled a rough patch for Ament, as the quarterback of the Archers’ offense scored only three points in two games.

“Truth be told, I wasn’t too happy with my performance in those last two games,” Ament said. “For one reason or another I definitely wasn’t feeling my best and wasn’t able to get in that groove but, unfortunately, that’s sports.”

The Archers were eliminated in the semifinal by Chaos LC, a game in which Ament recorded just two points on two assists with zero shots finding the back of the net.

Penn State coach Jeff Tambroni witnessed Ament’s progression over five seasons in Happy Valley and sees the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native bouncing back the next time he and his Archers teammates take the field.

“He's such a hard-working man and he cares so much about his team, his teammates, and about the product that he's going to put on the field,” Tambroni said. “He puts a lot of pressure on himself to be great every time he goes to the field.”

As Tambroni continues to build his teams of the future after the Ament era of the Nittany Lion program came to end this past spring, he knows Ament’s connection to the Penn State program and the community surrounding it will have a large impact on the sport of lacrosse in Central Pennsylvania and beyond for years to come.

“He’s a phenomenal ambassador for Penn State lacrosse and I think he’s a phenomenal ambassador for the PLL,” Tambroni said. “He’s extremely well-spoken and a great face for the sport of lacrosse.”

Formulating his stardom while donning a blue and white uniform at Penn State, Ament thanks the coaching staff and the rest of the Nittany Lion program for readying him for the hardships on the professional level.

“There were a lot of things that I learned in terms of the flow of the game,” Ament said. “Penn State lacrosse prepared me through and through.”